HARRISBURG – The first time they met this season, it was so … unpretty.

The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team had allowed Lake Norman to score 90 points – the most the Ragin’ Bulls had given up in 15 years – last month in Mooresville. And even worse, the Bulls lost by a whopping 45 points that night.

It was something totally unexpected for a team of Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Hickory Ridge’s caliber, and the Bulls vowed they’d do their best to never let it happen again.

When the undefeated, Greater Metro 4-leading Wildcats came to town Tuesday, Hickory Ridge played valiantly and, at times, appeared poised to pull off the upset and put itself in position to get at least a share of first place in the conference.

But by night’s end, the Bulls were saddled with a 61-47 loss that was much closer than the 14-point difference, an indication that they’d kept their word and indeed kept Lake Norman from blowing them out again.

Nonetheless, Hickory Ridge had lost its chance to break Lake Norman’s 20-game winning streak and get a piece of the conference pie, and the disappointment showed on their faces as they made the trek back to the locker room.

It also showed in the words their coach spoke in the Hickory Ridge hallways about 45 minutes later.

“I think at the end – and I told our girls this in the locker room -- the expectation for the girls was to prove that they can play with (the Wildcats),” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said. “Not saying that they didn’t want to win the game, but they weren’t really digging to win the game.

“I think because of the way we lost the first time and how (the Wildcats) were playing as a team, our mindset was to show that we can compete with them. When the score got 47-45 (midway through the fourth quarter), instead of us digging in, we kind of got soft a little bit, and it wilted away.”

Lake Norman improved to 21-0 overall 9-0 in the GMC, where it now holds a two-game lead over the Bulls with three conference contests remaining. Up next is a home game against Cox Mill.

Hickory Ridge fell to 15-4, 9-2 in the GMC.

Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said she wasn’t surprised at all that the game was close. After the teams’ first meeting, she figured the Bulls would come back with a vengeance.

Plus, with the Wildcats, being perfect and the No. 1-ranked public-school team in North Carolina, “We know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl, their championship game,” Graham said.

That was certainly the case from the outset Tuesday, when the Bulls made a switch from their usual menacing full-court pressure in an attempt to conserve energy for the more critical times of the game because of depth concerns.

Sure enough, the Bulls stayed in it, overcoming Lake Norman’s scorching start in the first quarter, when Alexis Shehan’s bucket ignited a 13-0 run, with Shehan scoring nine of those points to give the Wildcats a 21-9 lead at one point.

But in the second quarter, despite committing several traveling violations, the Bulls drew closer.

Sophomore guard Amya Leathers played well in the opening period, penetrating aggressively for layups against the taller Wildcats after Hickory Ridge managed to negotiate Lake Norman’s daunting full-court press. And in the second quarter, Hickory Ridge junior center Sheree Gidney began to do work in the paint, scoring five straight points. The surge was also benefitted by the shooting of senior Erica McClary, who sank two second-quarter 3-pointers, including one after a fancy feed from Ma-Kaela Gidney.

By halftime, Hickory Ridge had whittled the deficit to just three points, 31-28.

The game was tightly played in the second half, with the Bulls getting multiple chances to tie the game or take the lead and fans from both schools holding their collective breath with each shot attempt between loud gripes to the officials.

Although Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams didn’t have her strongest shooting night, the 5-foot-10 senior began to use her athleticism and array of moves to work inside, splitting Hickory Ridge defenders, to finish with baskets or trips to the free throw line.

Lewis-Williams, who is the GMC’s leading scorer, wound up with 25 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field. The Wildcats also got clutch baskets from Alexis Shehan (22 points) and Kelsey Rhyne in the final period.

Lewis-Williams and Alexis Shehan combined to score 23 of the Wildcats’ 30 points in the second half.

Still, the Bulls had their chances.

With 4 minutes remaining in the game, junior guard Chloe Woodward came off the bench and launched a 3-pointer that swished through the net.

The basket was huge.

It pulled the Bulls within two points, 47-45, and seemed to swing the pendulum of momentum in their favor as the players and their fans exulted.

But Hickory Ridge wouldn’t get any closer.

The Bulls made just one more shot the rest of the way, a jumper by McClary (19 points) with 1:37 left, and the Wildcats would escape Harrisburg unblemished, prompting Wilson’s comments about his players letting their feet off the accelerator.

“I told them, ‘The expectation for y’all now has changed. Y’all can play with them; y’all just have to know it, believe it,’” Wilson said. “And when that situation comes around again, and hopefully we’ll get a chance to get them in the conference tournament, we’ll take advantage of that situation.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman 21 10 13 17 – 61

Hickory Ridge 11 17 7 12 – 47

LAKE NORMAN – Kirsten Lewis-Williams 25, Alexis Sheehan 22, Rhyne 6, Samantha Shehan 6, Buoniconti 2

HICKORY RIDGE – Erica McClary 19, Sheree Gidney 8, Leathers 8, Lewis 7, Chloe Woodward 3, Ma-Kaela Gidney 2