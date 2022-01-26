GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fifth-ranked West Cabarrus gets big GMC win over No. 4 Cox Mill

CONCORD – Desperately needing another Greater Metro 4 Conference win, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 West Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated fourth-ranked Cox Mill at home Tuesday night, 53-35.

It was an exciting night for the Wolverines (6-11 overall, 3-3 GMC), who proved to be just too much for the Chargers (10-5, 3-2 GMC).

“We just came out and played better (than previous games) as a team,” West Cabarrus head coach Tolonda Simmons said. “It was not perfect, but at the same time, we stayed even-keeled the whole night. We played hard, and we believed we could win.”

The Wolverines saw all but two points come from three players. Jade Clowney led the way with 19 points, followed by Tyler Collins with 17 and Emonie Hicks with 15.

Hicks’ performance, in particular, stood out to Simmons. In addition to her scoring, she racked up seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.

“If I had to give a game ball out tonight, I would definitely give it to her,” Simmons said of Hicks.

Simmons also made a point to praise her team’s collective efforts, even though many did not end up in the scoring column.