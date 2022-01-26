GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fifth-ranked West Cabarrus gets big GMC win over No. 4 Cox Mill

CONCORD – Desperately needing another Greater Metro 4 Conference win, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 West Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated fourth-ranked Cox Mill at home Tuesday night, 53-35.
It was an exciting night for the Wolverines (6-11 overall, 3-3 GMC), who proved to be just too much for the Chargers (10-5, 3-2 GMC).
“We just came out and played better (than previous games) as a team,” West Cabarrus head coach Tolonda Simmons said. “It was not perfect, but at the same time, we stayed even-keeled the whole night. We played hard, and we believed we could win.”
The Wolverines saw all but two points come from three players. Jade Clowney led the way with 19 points, followed by Tyler Collins with 17 and Emonie Hicks with 15.
Hicks’ performance, in particular, stood out to Simmons. In addition to her scoring, she racked up seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“If I had to give a game ball out tonight, I would definitely give it to her,” Simmons said of Hicks.
Simmons also made a point to praise her team’s collective efforts, even though many did not end up in the scoring column.
According to Simmons, the Wolverines’ 53 points came on 21 assists. She was excited to see her team move the ball with fluidity.
“(Clowney, Collins and Hicks) scored the points, but that was good team basketball all-around,” Simmons said. “We hit people at the right time to get shots, and I am proud of that. A pass is just as important as a shot.”
As for the Chargers, head coach Scott Parkin acknowledged his team’s disappointment with the night’s result. He pointed out the Chargers’ misfortunes with game cancellations/postponements as cause for discontinuity among the players.
Tuesday’s game was only the second game the Chargers have played in the month of January. Multiple games have been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues or inclement weather.
“We are a little bit beat up,” Parkin said. “Our confidence was high (after the holidays), and having the amount of time off we had before our last game took a little bit of the cohesiveness we had.”
The previous game Parkin referenced was a 60-37 loss to Hickory Ridge on Jan. 14. After scoring 40 or more points in every game since December, the Chargers have now failed to reach that mark two games in a row.
“We have just lost our aggressiveness,” Parkin said. “That has hurt us the most offensively. We are struggling to attack the basket and get layups.”
The Chargers will have a chance to regroup and try to get back into the GMC race when they travel to take on South Iredell on Thursday.
As for the Wolverines, they have now won consecutive games for the first time all season. They will look to continue their hot streak Wednesday when they travel to Hickory Ridge.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 10 11 7 7 -- 35
West Cabarrus 12 13 19 9 -- 53
COX MILL – Lewis 15, Hines 7, Farrell 4, Perry 3, Fox 2, Tillmon 2, Bellany 2
WEST CABARRUS – Clowney 19, Collins 17, Hicks 15, Finley 2