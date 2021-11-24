GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson shakes off opening-night nervous by dominating Concord

Concord coach Brian Lytton was equally supportive of his troops.

“It was a tough game,” Lytton said. “I thought the girls worked hard, and I thought we did some things pretty well. I thought we really hustled and played well. I thought we got back on defense pretty well for most of the game, and those are things that we’ve worked on.

“We’ve got to work on turnovers. We’ve got to work on executing our offense, and we’ve got to work on fundamentally making our layups and things like that. But I thought the girls played with a lot of effort.”

The Bulldogs, who challenged for the South Piedmont 3A Conference title most of last season before finishing third and moving to Class 2A this year, were expected to be one of the county’s strongest teams this season.

One big reason – literally – for that was 6-foot-3 sophomore center Ella Hobbs, who entered this year as the nation’s 16th-ranked player in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN. However, earlier this month, Hobbs transferred to 1 of 1 Prep Women’s Basketball Academy, which plays its games at Carolina Courts.

Still, the Bulldogs have several other starters from last year’s squad returning, and Weavil said Tuesday night was a good momentum boost for his team.