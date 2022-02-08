GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

(Records entering Tuesday's games)

1. Cannon (18-6)

Last week: No. 2

Don’t call it a comeback!

This is the first time this season that the Cougars have been No. 1 in our rankings, but they were here last year, when they won the 4A private-school state title. As other county teams have begun to hit hurdles this year, coach Kelvin Drakeford’s squad only seems to be getting stronger, having won 12 straight games and clinched at least a share of the league title.

2. Northwest Cabarrus (12-4)

Last week: No. 1

After dominating the whole season, the Trojans have hit a wall, losing three of their last four games and falling from the No. 1 spot – in our rankings and the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they now sit in third place. Only one of those three losses was close. Now, it’s a matter of getting right for the postseason. And they can.

3. Hickory Ridge (12-7)

Last week: No. 3

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}