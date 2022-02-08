 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The GirlsÕ Cannon Cougars defeated the Providence Day Chargers 55-53 on Friday Night.

The Cannon Cougars are the Independent Tribune's No. 1 girls basketball team.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

(Records entering Tuesday's games)

1. Cannon (18-6)

Last week: No. 2

The GirlsÕ Cannon Cougars defeated the Providence Day Chargers 55-53 on Friday Night.

Cannon head coach Kelvin Drakeford tries to energize his team during a recent game.

Don’t call it a comeback!

This is the first time this season that the Cougars have been No. 1 in our rankings, but they were here last year, when they won the 4A private-school state title. As other county teams have begun to hit hurdles this year, coach Kelvin Drakeford’s squad only seems to be getting stronger, having won 12 straight games and clinched at least a share of the league title.

2. Northwest Cabarrus (12-4)

Last week: No. 1

The Trojans blowout the Spiders 65-31.

Northwest Cabarrus' A'Yanah Moore makes a strong pass.

After dominating the whole season, the Trojans have hit a wall, losing three of their last four games and falling from the No. 1 spot – in our rankings and the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they now sit in third place. Only one of those three losses was close. Now, it’s a matter of getting right for the postseason. And they can.

3. Hickory Ridge (12-7)

Last week: No. 3

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Hickory Ridge beat West Cabarrus 57-47.

Hickory Ridge's Sheree Gidney, left, and Gabreyel Cook 

The Ragin’ Bulls just endured one of the roughest parts of their schedule, and it didn’t go well for them. At all. The result was three straight losses, a four-game winning streaked snapped, and a fall from first place in the Greater Metro 4 standings. Are they still a threat in the postseason? Absolutely. But first they need to end this skid and get some positive momentum.

4. Cox Mill (13-7)

Last week: No. 5

The Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls Varsity Girls defeated the Cox Mill Chargers 60-37 on Friday Night.

Cox Mill's Kylie Lewis (12) is announced during pre-game introductions.

The Chargers have had a roller coaster-like couple of weeks, winning a game and immediately following it with a loss, yet they still rest in third place in a good conference (the GMC) and have hope for the postseason.  

5. West Cabarrus (7-14)

Last week: No. 4

Girls Basketball (1).jpg

West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons (far right) and players Yanira Finley and Jade Clowney (center) meet with officials before tipoff. 

The Wolverines have taken a hit recently, going from one of the hottest teams in the county to a squad that’s lost three of its last four contests, resulting in a tumble to fifth place in the seven-team GMC. State playoff hopes are dwindling as the regular season comes to a close.

6. Central Cabarrus (9-11)

Last week: No. 6

Girls_basketball (41).jpg

Central Cabarrus players take the court. 

The Vikings are yet another team that’s hit some bumps in the road, as they’ve fallen in three of their past four outings in the past week or so and lost a total of five of their last seven, putting them sixth in the eight-team SPC.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts