GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

(Records entering Tuesday's games)
1. Cannon (18-6)
Last week: No. 2
Don’t call it a comeback!
This is the first time this season that the Cougars have been No. 1 in our rankings, but they were here last year, when they won the 4A private-school state title. As other county teams have begun to hit hurdles this year, coach Kelvin Drakeford’s squad only seems to be getting stronger, having won 12 straight games and clinched at least a share of the league title.
2. Northwest Cabarrus (12-4)
Last week: No. 1
After dominating the whole season, the Trojans have hit a wall, losing three of their last four games and falling from the No. 1 spot – in our rankings and the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they now sit in third place. Only one of those three losses was close. Now, it’s a matter of getting right for the postseason. And they can.
3. Hickory Ridge (12-7)
Last week: No. 3
The Ragin’ Bulls just endured one of the roughest parts of their schedule, and it didn’t go well for them. At all. The result was three straight losses, a four-game winning streaked snapped, and a fall from first place in the Greater Metro 4 standings. Are they still a threat in the postseason? Absolutely. But first they need to end this skid and get some positive momentum.
4. Cox Mill (13-7)
Last week: No. 5
The Chargers have had a roller coaster-like couple of weeks, winning a game and immediately following it with a loss, yet they still rest in third place in a good conference (the GMC) and have hope for the postseason.
5. West Cabarrus (7-14)
Last week: No. 4
The Wolverines have taken a hit recently, going from one of the hottest teams in the county to a squad that’s lost three of its last four contests, resulting in a tumble to fifth place in the seven-team GMC. State playoff hopes are dwindling as the regular season comes to a close.
6. Central Cabarrus (9-11)
Last week: No. 6
The Vikings are yet another team that’s hit some bumps in the road, as they’ve fallen in three of their past four outings in the past week or so and lost a total of five of their last seven, putting them sixth in the eight-team SPC.