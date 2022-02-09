GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ward, Taylor lead rout of Northside Christian as Eagles reach MAC tournament finals

CONCORD – Zoey Ward nearly outscored Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy all by herself, and McKenzie Taylor also contributed in a big way, as the Concord Academy girls basketball team beat Charlotte Northside Christian, 62-25, in the Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday evening.

Ward, a 6-foot junior forward, had 24 points for the Eagles, who improved their record to 19-9 overall and advance to Friday’s MAC tournament championship game, where they will face Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.

Ward added a team-high 13 rebounds to go with six assists.

Taylor, a junior guard, tallied 15 points, four rebounds and six steals.

The Eagles – the defending private-school 3A champions – won their third straight game by dominating from the outset, and they had strong performances from multiple players.

For instance, Samantha Meyers corralled 11 rebounds to go with her three points and a blocked shot.

Jada Steele finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Shayana Portee added eight points, six assists and six steals.