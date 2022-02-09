 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ward, Taylor lead rout of Northside Christian as Eagles reach MAC tournament finals
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ward, Taylor lead rout of Northside Christian as Eagles reach MAC tournament finals

IMG_9216.jpg

Concord Academy's Faith Crowell (20) and Zoey Ward (30) cheer on the team. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Zoey Ward nearly outscored Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy all by herself, and McKenzie Taylor also contributed in a big way, as the Concord Academy girls basketball team beat Charlotte Northside Christian, 62-25, in the Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday evening.

IMG_9212.jpg

McKenzie Taylor shoots a free throw. 

Ward, a 6-foot junior forward, had 24 points for the Eagles, who improved their record to 19-9 overall and advance to Friday’s MAC tournament championship game, where they will face Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.

Ward added a team-high 13 rebounds to go with six assists.

015A3261.jpg

Samantha Meyers (right) looks for the rebound. 

Taylor, a junior guard, tallied 15 points, four rebounds and six steals.

The Eagles – the defending private-school 3A champions – won their third straight game by dominating from the outset, and they had strong performances from multiple players.

For instance, Samantha Meyers corralled 11 rebounds to go with her three points and a blocked shot.

015A3272.jpg

Janiya Byrd just the jumper. 

Jada Steele finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Shayana Portee added eight points, six assists and six steals.

Janiya Byrd (three points) had the remaining points for Concord Academy.

This year, the Eagles won the MAC regular-season title for the seventh seven in a row. Going into Friday’s tournament title game, they have beaten Metrolina Christian twice this season, once by 27 points and another by 36.

  

