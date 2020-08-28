Here Comes Caleb: Hickory Ridge star sophomore rising up the recruiting charts

HARRISBURG – Some athletes are just born with it.
A combination of skill, size, athleticism and instinct make the game come easier to a handful of basketball players than most others.
Hickory Ridge point guard Caleb Foster appears to be one of those players.
A rising sophomore, Foster took the county by storm last season when he averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a freshman for the Ragin’ Bulls.
Foster was the only freshman on the Southwestern 4A All-Conference team and was a first-team honoree in Phenom Hoop Report’s North Carolina All-Freshman rankings.
“You almost have to be nuts about and love basketball so much that you’re willing to put a crazy amount of time into it to be really good at it,” Hickory Ridge coach Robert Machado stated. “Then you have to be blessed a little bit, and God gave (Foster) a little bit of that as well.”
That freshman season was truly a breakout season for Foster, a 6-foot-4 point guard. He finished second on the team in scoring while leading the team in rebounds and assists.
When asked what led to this breakout season, Foster credited Machado for helping him get there.
“I really had a coach that believed in me at a young age to lead the team,” Foster answered. “We just worked hard and worked hard, and it paid off during the year.”
Machado had the highest praise for his young floor general. Going into his 14th season as the Bulls’ head coach, Machado added that, after just one year, Foster is already in the conversation for the top player he has ever coached at HRHS.
“He’s in the top three already as just a one-year guy,” Machado said. “I think it goes, in no particular order, (Foster), Jaylen Stowe and Avery Metcalf.”
Stowe is Hickory Ridge’s lone NCAA Division I men’s basketball signee, playing four seasons at Mercer University and graduating in 2019. Metcalf, on the other hand, is the school’s all-time leading scorer, just ahead of Stowe, who was the Independent Tribune Co-Player in 2915, sharing the honor with Cox Mill Matt Morgan.
According to Machado, Foster has every opportunity to cement a legacy for himself beyond Stowe and Metcalf’s. So long as he stays healthy and focused, Machado believes Foster could go down as the best boys basketball player in Hickory Ridge history.
From a recruiting standpoint, Foster is already positioned to become the first Hickory Ridge boys basketball player to play for a school in one of the Power Five conferences.
Foster has already received official scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Additionally, he added he has been in contact with coaches from South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State, Louisville, Clemson, NC State and Auburn.
With three major offers already in the fold, Foster has an opportunity over his remaining three seasons to earn offers from those other listed schools and many more.
According to Machado, it will be worth watching to see how involved the North Carolina “Blue Bloods,” Duke and UNC, become in Foster’s recruitment during his career.
“I think, like most kids, he’s grown up in the state of North Carolina, so those Blue Bloods are the big ones,” Machado remarked. “Duke and Carolina, if and when they call, I think will resonate the largest with him because they have that household name, and everybody since they were a little kid dreamed of playing for one of those two teams.”
However, that college decision is still a long way away. Foster still has three years left as a Ragin’ Bull, and both he and Machado have the highest possible aspirations for that time.
Foster and Machado agreed that this year, their goal is to win a state championship.
“I think we’re a state championship-ready team,” Foster remarked. “I’m going to try to lead my guys the best I can, and we’re going to grind. We’re going to play hard on defense. I think what we need to focus on this year is defense. And once we get the defense down, I don’t think there is a team in the state that can beat us.”
With a slew of great players around him, including leading scorer Jordan Marsh, Foster believes he is ready to lead his team to the top after winning the Southwestern 4A Conference tournament last season and setting the school record for wins (21).
According to Machado, that feat was another example of Foster’s leadership, as Marsh went down with a knee injury just before the conference tournament.
Despite missing their top scorer, Foster was able to push both himself and his teammates to fill Marsh’s void and win the conference title.
With most of it core returning, Hickory Ridge is poised to push to new heights, so long as they work hard, according to Machado.
“I always tell my team when we walk out the door after our last meeting,” Machado said, “is, ‘Don’t come back the same player. If you come back as the same player, we’re not going to be very good.’ As long as my guys have been working, the expectation this year is to make a title run.”
Foster has certainly been working hard to become a better player. This summer, he has spent most of his free time during the COVID-19 pandemic training.
He has also spent time playing for his AAU Team, Team Curry, which is founded and sponsored by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
The team is coached by Nick Jones, who also is an assistant coach for Mount Pleasant’s boys basketball team.
Foster will continue to look to improve. Machado believes he still will grow, estimating his height will top out around 6-6. This would give him an even greater advantage as one of the tallest point guards in the state.
As for his individual goals for the season, Foster said he hopes to average a double-double.
Double-doubles are typically done through points and either assists or rebounds. When asked whether he is shooting for that second statistical category to be assists or rebounds, he gave the following answer:
“Either.”
For now, Foster will continue to train and play for Team Curry until the Ragin’ Bulls begin their season under the newly modified schedule on Dec. 7.
