HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Concord High School to induct new Hall of Fame class this week

Dee Bost

Former Spider Dee Bost, who has had an extensive career as a professional basketball player, is among 23 people who will be inducted into the Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame Friday.

CONCORD – A total of 23 new members of the Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday, the school announced, and the group will include some of the most popular names to grace Cabarrus County athletics facilities throughout the years.

Lance Lewis

Former Concord Spider and former East Carolina Pirate wide receiver Lance Lewis posted this photo with the famous Dallas Cowboys star on his Facebook page Thursday to announce his signing with the Cowboys. 

Future professional athletes Dee Bost and Lance Lewis, tennis and football coach Glen Padgett and late boys basketball coach Bo Brickels headline a group that also includes state championship-winning quarterback Tommy Beecher and prolific girls hoops player Nyshia Hammonds.

Padgett is being inducted for his role as the head coach of the 1991 boys tennis team that won a state championship.

Here is the complete list of inductees, in alphabetical order, including their years of graduation, if applicable:

Bo Brickels

Brickels 
Glen Padgett

Padgett

● Robert Carl Bailey: team physician

● Dale Barbee (1968): photographer, supporter

● Tommy Beecher (2005): football

● Candra Gayle Bethea, (1989): track and field

● Dee Bost (2007): basketball, football

● Robert Jentes “Bo” Brickels: basketball, softball coach

● Nichole Massey Clark (1991): basketball, track and field

● Nyshia Hammonds (2010): basketball

● Harry Hollingsworth: football coach

● Lance Lewis (2007): basketball, football

● Jeff Lippard (1990): basketball

● 1991 3A state championship boys tennis team: Coach Glen Padgett, Baker Arrowood, Thompson Brown, Walker Collier, Ed Conway, Clay Glidewell, Tommy Honey, Todd Goodman, Daniel Grist, Brian King, Matthew Nordan, Peter Otteni, Blair Pruette and Rob Williams

10-26 tommy beecher.jpg

Former Concord High School football star Tommy Beecher is pictured when he was a quarterback at the University of South Carolina in 2007.

In June 2018, the school announced the establishment of the Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame, which “recognizes and honors those CHS athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to Concord High School by their conduct both on and off the field, or court, of competition.”

The public was invited to submit nominations.

In October 2019, Concord inducted the first class of 14 individuals into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The school didn’t have a class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, 12 individuals and one team were inducted into the Hall.

The 2022 inductees will be recognized on the field prior to the start of Friday’s home football game against rival A.L. Brown in the popular “Battle for the Bell” matchup.

Nyshia Hammonds

Concord's Nyshia Hammonds goes up for a shot between Lake Norman's Lyndi Vince (22) and Landyn Mannion (12) Wednesday night in Concord.
