HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: After Cox Mill win, Chargers, Trojans share South Piedmont 3A title

Gair held Northwest Cabarrus in check until he was pulled with one out in the sixth inning due to reaching the maximum pitch count. He finished with 14 strikeouts, recording three outs by strikeout in three different innings.

“Marty did great,” said Robertson. “He really tried to stay focused and in the zone, and when he pitches like that, he’s tough. To (the Trojans’) credit they hit him a little bit in that one inning, but we made some adjustments after that …

“We tried to get them off the fastball with some other pitches just to mix things up a bit.”

Gair got credit for the win as his teammates provided enough run support in the fourth inning. The Chargers loaded the bases with two outs on an error, a single by Michael Maroney, and a hit batsman.

Center fielder Nick Alderfer plated Jack Brandle and Maroney with a sharp single to left, and James Green also scored on the play on left fielder Caden Parker’s errant throw home. None of Cox Mill’s runs were earned to that point against Northwest Cabarrus starting pitcher Michael Gracer, but walks were the senior righty’s undoing in the sixth inning.