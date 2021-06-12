HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: After Cox Mill win, Chargers, Trojans share South Piedmont 3A title

CONCORD – Cox Mill won the battle, but Northwest Cabarrus won the war.
In a showdown of the South Piedmont 3A’s two best baseball teams, the visiting Chargers rallied with nine runs between the fourth and sixth innings to defeat the Trojans, 10-4, and clinch a share of the conference title with the home team.
The teams split their season series, but Northwest Cabarrus earned the SPC’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming 3A state playoffs by virtue of its season sweep of Central Cabarrus, which tied for third place. Cox Mill split its season series with the Vikings, who beat Jay M. Robinson Thursday.
The Trojans will host a first-round game, but the location of Cox Mill’s opening-round site is a little less certain.
“I’m proud of my guys,” said winning coach Windell Robertson. “They battled a lot of things, and they played really super tonight. I’m thankful for each one of them, and I’m excited because we did have our backs against the wall.”
The Chargers entered Thursday’s contest one game back of the Trojans. A loss could have put them in a three-way tie for second place and possibly out of the state playoffs.
Those same backs were against the wall after the second inning when Trenton Grigley’s two-run, two-out single gave Northwest Cabarrus a 2-1 lead. The Trojans filled the bases with the next two batters, but Cox Mill starting pitcher Marty Gair avoided further damage.
Gair held Northwest Cabarrus in check until he was pulled with one out in the sixth inning due to reaching the maximum pitch count. He finished with 14 strikeouts, recording three outs by strikeout in three different innings.
“Marty did great,” said Robertson. “He really tried to stay focused and in the zone, and when he pitches like that, he’s tough. To (the Trojans’) credit they hit him a little bit in that one inning, but we made some adjustments after that …
“We tried to get them off the fastball with some other pitches just to mix things up a bit.”
Gair got credit for the win as his teammates provided enough run support in the fourth inning. The Chargers loaded the bases with two outs on an error, a single by Michael Maroney, and a hit batsman.
Center fielder Nick Alderfer plated Jack Brandle and Maroney with a sharp single to left, and James Green also scored on the play on left fielder Caden Parker’s errant throw home. None of Cox Mill’s runs were earned to that point against Northwest Cabarrus starting pitcher Michael Gracer, but walks were the senior righty’s undoing in the sixth inning.
Gracer, who suffered the loss, walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases. With one out, Cale Oehler popped up to shallow center field, but Grigley’s throw slipped out of his hand, which allowed Maroney to score easily on the tag from third base.
Tyler Zedalis walked to reload the bases, and Joe Javier followed with another base on balls to score Connor Welker. Gracer’s final pitch to Javier traveled to the backstop, and when Alderfer, who started the pitch at second base, noticed Trojans’ catcher Chase Ervin slowly returning the ball to Gracer, he took an extra base and scored as well.
Kyle Cassell knocked in two more runs with a double that hit the middle of the left-field fence on the fly. He scored on Brandle’s single, but the inning ended when the Chargers’ junior first baseman tripped as he tried to pull into second base.
Northwest Cabarrus threatened in the bottom of the inning. The Trojans scored a couple of runs with the help of two Cox Mill throwing errors. Chargers reliever Zach Burgbacher left the bases loaded when he got Ervin to ground into a fielder’s choice.
Cox Mill won the South Piedmont’s last conference championship in 2019. The 2020 season was cut short, without determining a champion, by the COVID-19 epidemic. By sharing this year’s title, Northwest Cabarrus won its first conference championship since 2012.
“It’s great. We finished second a couple times to (Cox Mill) and Robinson,” said Trojans’ coach Joe Hubbard. “I was telling our kids (after the game) that at the beginning of the year, if you talked to people and asked them who’s going to win the conference, they wouldn’t have said Northwest Cabarrus.”