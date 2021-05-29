HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Through a game, A.L. Brown, Concord helping the late Jonathan Thacker ‘continue to live and help others’

KANNAPOLIS – Speaking to a reporter while standing only a few feet from home plate, where just minutes before he had rapped the game-winning hit in A.L. Brown’s 4-3 come-from-behind victory over rival Concord, Wonders junior Jaden Johnson pointed out the goose bumps that had risen on his left arm.
This wasn’t a teenager getting caught up in the most thrilling moment he’s had as a high school baseball player. Instead, he had just realized that baseball, in general, and the memory of a family member’s fallen former teammate and friend was what mattered most this Friday night.
As a regular-season contest, Friday’s game between the local rivals counted against their win-loss records and in the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings. But this second of two meetings in 2021 was designated as the annual game to raise awareness for The Jonathan Foundation, a local charity created to honor the life of Jonathan Thacker, a 10-year old Concord resident and baseball enthusiast, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2008.
Jonathan’s family, consisting of father Todd, mother Sonja, and brother Joseph, are well-known members of the Concord High and Cabarrus County communities. Jonathan played youth baseball in Kannapolis and would have attended Concord High School.
Members and supporters of the baseball teams at Concord and A.L. Brown still have strong connections to the Thacker family. The teams have battled in The Jonathan Foundation games since 2013, playing many of them at the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium and this year at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the minor league Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
Friday’s attendance was announced at 1,261 – a pretty good turnout for any high school baseball game, no matter what the venue.
“It’s a wonderful night,” said Sonja Thacker after the game. “It is so special for so many reasons. Jonathan would have loved it. He would have been all about it. But also just all the people that come out repeatedly year after year, people of families that played with Jonathan when he was little.
Fittingly, the player from either team that probably has the strongest remaining tie with Jonathan Thacker, was the game’s hero.
“Jaden (Johnson), his older brother (Damon, a 2016 A.L. Brown graduate) played with Jonathan, and we traveled to baseball with their family, and its awesome they’re over there (on the Kannapolis side),” Sonja Thacker said. “And over here at Concord, (husband) Todd works at Concord, and (their son) Joseph graduated from Concord. For everybody, to just come together and enjoy it, whichever way it goes, is just awesome.”
The connection was not lost on Jaden Johnson,
“It’s an honor, man. A real big honor,” he said.
Just as Johnson was wearing one of the Wonders’ solid orange tops, to match Jonathan’s favorite color, Todd Thacker was fully decked in an orange-striped Spiders uniform as a member of Concord’s coaching staff. A teacher at Concord High for the last four years, Todd is an assistant varsity coach and the head junior varsity coach.
It wasn’t pleasant for Todd to see his Concord team lose the game after having a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning with A.L. Brown down to its last out and having no runners on base.
“You come wanting to win but also wanting to watch young men that I’ve coached on both sides do well, and they did tonight,” said Thacker. “It’s heartbreaking to lose, but I’m proud of both teams. It’s what you want to see in a baseball game. Two teams battling to the end.”
According to its website, The Jonathan Foundation “has gifted over $50,000 in community grants, outreach, and student scholarships” since 2011.
This year’s high school seniors being awarded $1,500 scholarships are Tali Hagler and Kendyl Corson of A.L. Brown, L.J. Scott of Concord, and Christian Cabiness of Northwest Cabarrus. The group was recognized during a pregame ceremony Friday.
“The Thacker family is awesome,” said A.L. Brown coach Empsy Thompson, whose team has won both of its games at Atrium Health Ballpark this season. “I can’t say enough about Todd and his wife and what they’ve done to add to this rivalry. This is a community night. Yes, we both want to win, but it’s a situation, in my opinion, that they are just fantastic people who are allowing their son to continue to live and help others.”