HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Through a game, A.L. Brown, Concord helping the late Jonathan Thacker ‘continue to live and help others’

Friday’s attendance was announced at 1,261 – a pretty good turnout for any high school baseball game, no matter what the venue.

“It’s a wonderful night,” said Sonja Thacker after the game. “It is so special for so many reasons. Jonathan would have loved it. He would have been all about it. But also just all the people that come out repeatedly year after year, people of families that played with Jonathan when he was little.

Fittingly, the player from either team that probably has the strongest remaining tie with Jonathan Thacker, was the game’s hero.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jaden (Johnson), his older brother (Damon, a 2016 A.L. Brown graduate) played with Jonathan, and we traveled to baseball with their family, and its awesome they’re over there (on the Kannapolis side),” Sonja Thacker said. “And over here at Concord, (husband) Todd works at Concord, and (their son) Joseph graduated from Concord. For everybody, to just come together and enjoy it, whichever way it goes, is just awesome.”

The connection was not lost on Jaden Johnson,

“It’s an honor, man. A real big honor,” he said.