HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings out-last Chargers, move into tie for second place in the SPC

For the second game in a row, Vikings head coach Ronnie Bost saw a lead slipping away in the final inning.

In the previous matchup with the Trojans, the Vikings held a one-run lead into the seventh inning. They would give up the tying run, causing the game to go into extra innings where the Vikings would eventually fall.

Seeking to avoid the same result Tuesday, Bost headed to the mound to gauge his pitcher’s morale.

“I went out there and talked to him with the intention of keeping him in or taking him out, based on how he answered me,” Bost recalled. “He looked me in the eyes and told me he wanted the ball, and he had pitched a heck of a game, so I let him finish it.”

That proved to be the right decision, as Tucker followed the home run by striking out the next batter.

With two outs, there were two more Chargers to reach base, as Joe Javier singled, and Conner Welker reached on an error.

But Tucker stood firm, striking out the next Cox Mill batter and completing the victory.

Though his team rallied in the final inning, Cox Mill coach Windell Robertson acknowledge the collective disappointment with the result.