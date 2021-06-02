HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings out-last Chargers, move into tie for second place in the SPC

CONCORD – Despite a last-inning rally by Cox Mill, the Central Cabarrus baseball team scored a major victory on the road Tuesday to keep its playoff hopes alive, defeating the Chargers 5-4.
With the victory, the Vikings (6-3, 6-3 South Piedmont 3A Conference) moved into a three-way tie for second place in the SPC standings, along with the Chargers (8-3, 6-3 SPC) and Jay M. Robinson (6-4, 6-3 SPC).
This is especially crucial in determining who will represent the SPC in the Class 3A playoffs, as only two teams from the conference will make it. Northwest Cabarrus (7-3, 7-2 SPC) stands alone at the top of the standings.
Coming off an excruciating 11-inning loss to the Trojans Thursday, a win for the Vikings was essential.
“We really needed (the win) as a team coming off the loss to Northwest (Cabarrus),” Vikings starting pitcher Christian Tucker said. “But we have got to keep our foot on the gas pedal.”
Tucker was a key to the Vikings’ success Tuesday, as he produced one of his most successful outings of the season.
After giving up a run to the Chargers in the bottom of the first inning, Tucker followed with five scoreless innings.
“When I came into the dugout after the first inning, I had it in my mind that I wasn’t going to give up another run,” Tucker said. “I went out there and I did what I knew I could do.”
As Tucker shut down the Chargers on the mound, his team managed to get him plenty of run support early on. The Vikings scored five runs in the first three innings.
Cox Mill pitcher Cade Oehler was unable to find a rhythm, as he allowed 11 baserunners in the first three innings. After allowing a single to the first batter of the fourth inning, Raeder McIntire, the Chargers opted to pull Oehler off the mound in favor of Zach Burgbacher.
Despite entering the game down four runs, Burgbacher performed admirably, as he pitched the rest of the game for the Chargers and did not allow a run.
This caused the game to become a pitchers’ duel, as Tucker and Burgbacher were both seemingly untouchable.
With the game seemingly in hand and his team up 5-1, Tucker took the mound one last time for the bottom of the seventh inning. However, the Chargers were not done fighting yet, suddenly making the game very interesting.
After Nick Alderfer reached on an error to start the inning, Oehler drove him home with a triple to right-center field. Oehler would then score on a sacrifice groundout by Tyler Zedalis.
With the lead now cut in half, Marty Gair – who already had two hits in the game – ripped a no-doubter over the left field fence to reduce the gap to one run.
For the second game in a row, Vikings head coach Ronnie Bost saw a lead slipping away in the final inning.
In the previous matchup with the Trojans, the Vikings held a one-run lead into the seventh inning. They would give up the tying run, causing the game to go into extra innings where the Vikings would eventually fall.
Seeking to avoid the same result Tuesday, Bost headed to the mound to gauge his pitcher’s morale.
“I went out there and talked to him with the intention of keeping him in or taking him out, based on how he answered me,” Bost recalled. “He looked me in the eyes and told me he wanted the ball, and he had pitched a heck of a game, so I let him finish it.”
That proved to be the right decision, as Tucker followed the home run by striking out the next batter.
With two outs, there were two more Chargers to reach base, as Joe Javier singled, and Conner Welker reached on an error.
But Tucker stood firm, striking out the next Cox Mill batter and completing the victory.
Though his team rallied in the final inning, Cox Mill coach Windell Robertson acknowledge the collective disappointment with the result.
“(Central Cabarrus) just outplayed us, period,” Robertson said. “I was proud of our kids that they fought in the last inning, but we had already dug ourselves in.”
In what is sure to be a pivotal game in deciding the final SPC standings, these two teams will face each other once again Thursday with a chance to gain an edge on the other in pursuit of a playoff spot.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 – 5 8 3
Cox Mill 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 -- 4 8 4
Central Cabarrus hits – Kipp Thornton (2), Aiden Kwon (2), Raeder McIntire (2), Sam Yelton, Alex Darbutt
Cox Mill hits – Marty Gair (3), Joe Javier (2), Cale Oehler, Tyler Zedalis, Conner Welker
Central Cabarrus RBIs – Kwon (2), Darbutt, McIntire
Northwest Cabarrus RBIs – Zedalis (2), Oehler, Gair
WP – Christian Tucker (7.0 IP, 4 R, 8 H, 4 BB, 6 K)
LP – Oehler (3.0 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K)