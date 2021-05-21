HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings spell relief C-O-T-T-O-N-E in win over Spiders

CONCORD – After a fourth inning in which Concord and Central Cabarrus’ baseball teams combined for nine runs, six of which were unearned, the game was crying out for a settling presence.
Thankfully for the Vikings, it came in the form of relief pitcher Noah Cottone.
The sophomore right-hander pitched the final out of the top of the fourth, faced the minimum number of batters over his final two innings, and got the run support he needed to earn the victory in Central Cabarrus’ 16-6 mercy-rule win over the Spiders Thursday.
The Vikings (4-2 overall and in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) swept the season series from the Spiders (2-6, 1-6), winning both games by 10-run margins.
“Noah was filling the strike zone up and getting outs,” said Central coach Ronnie Bost. “Any time your bullpen can do that, it will give you a chance to get back in the ballgame.”
Concord is on a five-game losing streak. The Spiders two previous defeats this week – to A.L. Brown and Jay M. Robinson - were by one run each.
“The Concord team that showed up in the beginning of this game, that’s who we are,” said Spiders’ coach Jarrin Hogue. “We’re not going to quit, we’re not going to lay down. We’re going to bring the energy and come ready to play. That’s what we saw earlier this week, but unfortunately we lost it here at the end of this game.”
Run-scoring hits by starting pitcher A.J. Darbutt in the first and Garrison Bullock in the third and 4-6-3 double plays in the field in the second and third innings allowed Central Cabarrus to take a 2-1 lead in to the fourth inning. Things turned bleak when Darbutt hit Concord starting pitcher Michael Rambin with a pitch with one out.
Following that was a fieldling error by Vikings’ shortstop C.J. Koepfler and a two-strike double that left-handed-hitting designated hitter Grayson Webb sneaked just inside the left-field line. Two walks by Darbutt and RBI singles by Riley Burris and Andrew Key helped Concord build a 6-2 advantage.
Owen Platts replaced Rambin on the mound in the bottom of the fourth, and the Vikings pieced four runs together with the help of a Rambin error at third base, a walk, and run-scoring hits by Sam Yelton (a two-run double) and Kipp Thornton. Consecutive infield singles by Aiden Kwon and Richie Hunter – a nubber off the end of the bat to the second baseman – contributed to another run, and Central Cabarrus tied the score, 6-6, after four innings.
Cottone completed a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth with a strikeout, but Platts wasn’t as fortunate. Koepfler drilled his first pitch of the bottom of the inning to the right-field corner and turned the hit into a triple.
Platts then walked three of the next four batters, including Yelton, who was up when a passed ball allowed Koepfler to score. With the bases loaded, Thornton hammered the first pitch of his at-bat to the fence in right-center, clearing the bases and giving the Vikings a 10-6 lead.
“Coach Bost told me to do what I know how to do,” said Thornton, a senior first baseman. “I just went up there and had fun. I knew that I had to get a good hit to score everybody. (The pitch) was a fastball, right down the middle”
Thornton scored on a fielder’s choice when the Concord second baseman decided against throwing home on Kwon’s grounder but then realized that no one was covering first base for him to throw there, either.
Protecting a five-run lead, Cottone got the first two outs of the sixth inning before surrendering a single to Key, his fourth hit of the game. With Platts batting, Central Cabarrus catcher Bullock retrieved a wild pitch and threw out Key at second base to end the inning.
“I’m used to being a starter, but this season I’m being used as a reliever so I’m just making do with it,” said Cottone. “My fastball command was really good tonight, and I just lived on that.”
With Burris pitching in the sixth, the Vikings scored five more runs, four of which came after the second out. The final two scored on a Concord error to close the game.
Central Cabarrus’ next game is at A.L. Brown on Monday, while Concord next plays hosts to West Cabarrus on Thursday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 001 500 -- 6 7 2
Central Cabarrus 101 455 -- 16 14 2
Concord hits – Andrew Key (4), Owen Platts, Greyson Webb, Riley Burris, Tripp Beaver.
Central Cabarrus hits – A.J. Darbutt (3), Sam Yelton( 2), Garrison Bullock, C.J. Koepfler, Raeder McIntire.
Concord RBIs – Key (2), Kipp Thornton (2), Aiden Kwon (2), Richie Hunter (2), Platts, Zach Jenkins, Webb, Burris.
Central Cabarrus RBIs – Thornton (4), Yelton (2), Darbutt (2), Hunter (2), Kwon, Bullock
WP: Noah Cottone (2.1 IP), 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K)
LP: Platts (1.1 IP, 9 R, 7 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 2 K)