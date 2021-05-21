HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings spell relief C-O-T-T-O-N-E in win over Spiders

CONCORD – After a fourth inning in which Concord and Central Cabarrus’ baseball teams combined for nine runs, six of which were unearned, the game was crying out for a settling presence.

Thankfully for the Vikings, it came in the form of relief pitcher Noah Cottone.

The sophomore right-hander pitched the final out of the top of the fourth, faced the minimum number of batters over his final two innings, and got the run support he needed to earn the victory in Central Cabarrus’ 16-6 mercy-rule win over the Spiders Thursday.

The Vikings (4-2 overall and in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) swept the season series from the Spiders (2-6, 1-6), winning both games by 10-run margins.

“Noah was filling the strike zone up and getting outs,” said Central coach Ronnie Bost. “Any time your bullpen can do that, it will give you a chance to get back in the ballgame.”

Concord is on a five-game losing streak. The Spiders two previous defeats this week – to A.L. Brown and Jay M. Robinson - were by one run each.