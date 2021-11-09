 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: County teams set to square off in inaugural event set for Dec. 3-4
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: County teams set to square off in inaugural event set for Dec. 3-4

Cannon School vs Greensboro Day School Boys Basketball. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune
JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – High school basketball tryouts in North Carolina have only been held in recent days, but the 2021-22 season in Cabarrus County is already shaping up to be one like no other.

Get ready for the Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic, an event featuring nine local schools in some of the earliest games of the season.

The Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic will be held Dec. 3-4 at West Cabarrus High School and nearby Winkler Middle School to make it convenient for fans to see multiple games.

Both boys and girls teams will be featured in the inaugural event.

Local schools A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Hickory Ridge, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus will all have boys and girls teams competing. Concord’s Carolina International (boys only) will also be part of the field.

Tickets will cost $7 per day, and wristbands will be issued to allow fans to return throughout the day and/or go from one site to another.

Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic Schedule

FRIDAY, Dec. 3

Boys

Mount Pleasant vs. Carolina International (at West Cabarrus), 5:30 p.m.

A.L. Brown vs. Central Cabarrus (at Winkler), 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (at West Cabarrus), 8:30 p.m.

Concord vs. Hickory Ridge (at Winkler), 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Mount Pleasant vs, A.L. Brown (at West Cabarrus), 4 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (at West Cabarrus), 7 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (at Winkler), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 4

Boys

A.L. Brown vs. Jay M. Robinson (at West Cabarrus), 11 a.m.

Hickory Ridge vs. Northwest Cabarrus (at West Cabarris), 4 p.m.

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (at West Cabarrus), 5:30 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (at West Cabarrus), 8:30 p.m.

Girls

A.L. Brown vs. Jay M. Robinson (at West Cabarrus), 9:30 a.m.

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (at West Cabarrus), noon

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (at West Cabarrus), 2 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (at West Cabarrus), 7 p.m.

