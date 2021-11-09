HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: County teams set to square off in inaugural event set for Dec. 3-4

CONCORD – High school basketball tryouts in North Carolina have only been held in recent days, but the 2021-22 season in Cabarrus County is already shaping up to be one like no other.

Get ready for the Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic, an event featuring nine local schools in some of the earliest games of the season.

The Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic will be held Dec. 3-4 at West Cabarrus High School and nearby Winkler Middle School to make it convenient for fans to see multiple games.

Both boys and girls teams will be featured in the inaugural event.

Local schools A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Hickory Ridge, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus will all have boys and girls teams competing. Concord’s Carolina International (boys only) will also be part of the field.

Tickets will cost $7 per day, and wristbands will be issued to allow fans to return throughout the day and/or go from one site to another.

Cabarrus County Tip-Off Classic Schedule

FRIDAY, Dec. 3

Boys