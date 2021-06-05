HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson finds a proven winner it hopes will bring stability to girls program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helm believes Weavil can bring an important “ability” to the talented bunch – stability.

“With any program, that’s important – the stability of your head coach and the ability to have that consistency,” Helm said. “That was one of the things we looked at.

“Unfortunately, with the allotments the way that they are, we didn’t have a teaching position to go along with it. But we found the right fit for us, and we’re hoping that we’ve found the right long-term fit because we’ve got a lot of young talent on our team right now. We’ve got to develop that consistency in coaching so that when that new middle school opens up, we can have somebody that’s in place who can go down to that middle school and talk about the traditions that they’re building at Robinson.”

Weavil has his entire coaching career in the Triad. After graduating from Pfeiffer with a degree in special education and training, his first coaching stop was at East Forsyth, where he guided the boys program for seven seasons. After that, he led the girls team at Winston-Salem Parkland for four years, going 20-4 in 2008-09, before leaving after the next season.