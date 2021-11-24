HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs face early adversity, then overcome it to post win over Spiders

CONCORD – It was an electric opening-night atmosphere for high school basketball.
Players’ bodies were flying to and fro (so were the coaches’), cheerleaders were in midseason form with their routines, and the crowd already had its chants flowing in daring fashion as the Jay M. Robinson gym rocked.
Both sides of it.
The game started with a group of Concord students screaming, “Overrated! To the hosts,” even before the Spiders jumped out to an early lead, but by time the last few minutes of the fourth quarter rolled around, it was Bulldogs students’ yells of “Start the buses!” that represented the last laugh.
After a sluggish start to the game, the Bulldogs rallied for an 80-68 season-opening victory over the Spiders Tuesday night.
Some cold shooting early put the Bulldogs (1-0) in a first-half hole, but they came out on fire in the second half, resulting in their non-conference double-digit win over the Spiders.
“It was good,” Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. said of winning the first game of the season, “but I’m not overall pleased with our play, only scoring 34 points in the first half. We ended up with 80, which was decent.
“We missed about 15 free throws; can’t happen. Missed about seven or eight layups; can’t happen. So some things have to tighten up. We played a better second half, but that’s still not the Bulldogs basketball I’m used to seeing.”
After a close opening quarter, Jay M. Robinson’s marksmanship was, well, off the mark. The Bulldogs missed their first four shots of the period, and that was compounded by solid Concord defense along with some unforced turnovers. During that same stretch, Jay M. Robinson missed six of its 10 free-throw attempts.
Meanwhile, Jeremiah Howard came off the bench to score six points during a 16-3 Concord tear that ended with the Spiders holding their biggest lead of the game, 29-17, with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
Then, the momentum – “Uncle Mo,” as Concord coach Barrett Krueger would later call it – began to turn in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Jaylen Jackson nailed a 3-pointer to start a 11-4 surge that ended with Jay M. Robinson in front, 34-33, at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 14-4 burst and went on to keep the Spiders (0-1) at bay the rest of the way, clinging to double-digit leads.
Junior Jermaine Gray scored six of his 17 points on the night during the crucial third-quarter tear for the Bulldogs.
“We came out a little slow, but we just picked it up and finished the game as a team,” said Gray, who shot well, swishing four 3-pointers and all four of his free throws.
“Personally, I just wanted to let the game come to me but just keep my teammates in it, keep them motivated and just get the ‘dub.’”
The Bulldogs finished the night 23 of 38 from the free-throw line as a team, but unselfishness paid dividends and resulted in four players scoring in double figures.
Junior Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs had a team-high 19 points, followed closely by Gray, Jackson (15 points) and Zi’Kei Wheeler (11).
What was the difference in the first and seconds halves for the Bulldogs?
“Probably the halftime speech,” Batts said, hinting how he got on his players in the locker room, “and getting them to understand to relax.
“I think there were some first-game jitters, and they just weren’t locked in. I think they were locked in in the second half and actually listened to us and played Bulldogs basketball.”
Beyond the atmosphere in the gymnasium, it was a sound night of high school basketball in Cabarrus County. While the Bulldogs fought through their early struggles and showed they could play with resiliency, the Spiders showed a relentlessly aggressive style that thrived off getting near the basket for high percentage shots.
That aggressiveness also allowed them to get to the free-throw line, from which they made 17 of their 23 attempts on the night. Three Spiders – Johnakin Franklin, James Smith and Justin Garland – were perfect from the line.
But that aggressiveness, on the defensive end, also began to cost them when they had their early lead.
“Toward the end of the first half, we were in some serious foul trouble,” Krueger said. “We had to go into a zone, which we don’t want to play, but we literally had to. And I think (the Bulldogs) started hitting some rhythm shots, and I think ‘Uncle Mo’ kind of got on their backs and carried them the second half.”
The Spiders were led by Kayin Thompson’s 19 points, with Franklin contributing 14, Howard 11 and Brayden Blue 10.
But Krueger said the Bulldogs established themselves in the second half, and the Spiders could not recover.
“They’re a really good team,” Krueger said of the Bulldogs. “That’s an unbelievable 2A team right there, coached by a state-champion coach. They’re going to do really well this year, I think.
“We just didn’t match them physically; I think we got pushed around a little bit. And when you foul more than you rebound, that’s not a good sign for success. I think they set the physical standard in the second half.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 15 20 9 24 – 68