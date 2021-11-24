HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs face early adversity, then overcome it to post win over Spiders

After a close opening quarter, Jay M. Robinson’s marksmanship was, well, off the mark. The Bulldogs missed their first four shots of the period, and that was compounded by solid Concord defense along with some unforced turnovers. During that same stretch, Jay M. Robinson missed six of its 10 free-throw attempts.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Howard came off the bench to score six points during a 16-3 Concord tear that ended with the Spiders holding their biggest lead of the game, 29-17, with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.

Then, the momentum – “Uncle Mo,” as Concord coach Barrett Krueger would later call it – began to turn in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Jaylen Jackson nailed a 3-pointer to start a 11-4 surge that ended with Jay M. Robinson in front, 34-33, at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 14-4 burst and went on to keep the Spiders (0-1) at bay the rest of the way, clinging to double-digit leads.

Junior Jermaine Gray scored six of his 17 points on the night during the crucial third-quarter tear for the Bulldogs.

“We came out a little slow, but we just picked it up and finished the game as a team,” said Gray, who shot well, swishing four 3-pointers and all four of his free throws.