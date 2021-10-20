HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Full-strength Chargers focused on long haul

According to Clark, seeing Lake Norman fall gave the team hope.

“When Mooresville beat Lake Norman, we felt like we got new life,” Clark said. “We control our own destiny.”

Clark added that his team just needed to stay positive and wait for its opportunity. Now that it is here, the Chargers are trying to make the most out of it.

“We went through with some injuries, and I think we just had to weather through it,” Clark said. “The kids have worked hard; I do not give them a lot of rest.”

As the Chargers’ program has grown and achieved different milestones following a six-win 2019 campaign, Clark, who is in his second season as Cox Mill’s head man, says what has stood out most is the team’s resilience.

“The culture has to be strong so we can handle adversity,” Clark said. “When we give up goals, we can come back from that. We did not do that during the last couple of years. We would give up a goal and be deflated. That has changed a lot.”

Clark believes, above all else, his team is mentally tough. He says that toughness has come, in part, from the Chargers’ more intense training.