HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Full-strength Chargers focused on long haul

CONCORD – This has been a season to remember for the Cox Mill boys soccer team.
The Chargers are 15-1-2 with a 7-1-1 record in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.
Cox Mill is a tradition-laden soccer program with a proud history. The Chargers had to endure a few seasons that were not quite up to their high standards from 2018-19.
The program got back to winning last year, as it went 12-3 in the shortened spring 2021 season. But the young Chargers fell in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Chargers came into the fall season ready to contend. However, injuries have made that a bit more difficult.
After starting the season 9-0-1, the Chargers endured a two-game stretch in which they drew with A.L. Brown and lost to Lake Norman – their only defeat of the season thus far.
According to head coach Eric Clark, the Chargers were missing three starters in those contests.
“We did not respond very well,” Clark said. “(Lake Norman) punched us in the mouth pretty quickly.”
The Chargers faced a crossroads in that moment, as they could either allow the disappointment to overtake them or stay patient, get healthy, and try to make a run.
They chose the latter, and it has paid off for them so far.
As injuries have begun to heal, the Chargers have started another winning streak. Since falling to Lake Norman on Sept. 28, the Chargers have reeled off six wins in a row.
They’ve done it by having some of the GMC’s top players.
Junior Cole Wilson leads the team in goals scored with 11 and ranks first for the Chargers with 23 points. Senior Blake Gilbert, who has a team-high nine assists, is next with 21 points. Other players who have provided double-digit offense are Connor Plaisted (16 points) and Aadi Singh (14). Five different Chargers have had game-winning goals this season: Wilson (two), Zach Fitzgerald, Alex Kozloff, Singh and Gilbert.
Meanwhile, senior goalkeeper Jack Lopez has backed a stellar defense by being credited with six shutouts,
The Chargers have allowed an opposing team to score more than two goals in a game only once this season – in a 3-1 loss to Lake Norman. They’ve allowed more than a single goal in a game just four times.
During their win streak, an outside circumstance occurred that gave the Chargers more hope: Lake Norman fell to Mooresville in a GMC game on Oct. 5.
Because of this, the Chargers now can win the GMC by winning out. With Cox Mill and Lake Norman both having one conference loss going into today’s head-to-head matchup, the Chargers can take sole possession of first place in the standings.
According to Clark, seeing Lake Norman fall gave the team hope.
“When Mooresville beat Lake Norman, we felt like we got new life,” Clark said. “We control our own destiny.”
Clark added that his team just needed to stay positive and wait for its opportunity. Now that it is here, the Chargers are trying to make the most out of it.
“We went through with some injuries, and I think we just had to weather through it,” Clark said. “The kids have worked hard; I do not give them a lot of rest.”
As the Chargers’ program has grown and achieved different milestones following a six-win 2019 campaign, Clark, who is in his second season as Cox Mill’s head man, says what has stood out most is the team’s resilience.
“The culture has to be strong so we can handle adversity,” Clark said. “When we give up goals, we can come back from that. We did not do that during the last couple of years. We would give up a goal and be deflated. That has changed a lot.”
Clark believes, above all else, his team is mentally tough. He says that toughness has come, in part, from the Chargers’ more intense training.
“Every one of our training sessions starts with fitness and hard work,” Clark said. “If they give up a goal, they have to run. We hold them accountable for little things.”