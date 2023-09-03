CONCORD – Gatsby Goode was accustomed to running.

She did it all the time.

She wasn’t so much into running for time or placement in a competition; Goode mostly ran in athletic bursts as a fierce competitor on the soccer pitch.

But during her sophomore year at Northwest Cabarrus High School, Goode attended a cross country interest meeting, and the trajectory of her life changed.

Soccer soon fell by the wayside, and Goode began to dedicate her sports life to running.

Now, she’s one of the top girls doing it in Cabarrus County, leading the Trojans’ successful program as it pursues a South Piedmont 3A Conference title this fall.

She has, well, the goods.

In this, her senior campaign, Goode is arguably the top public-school girls cross country runner returning to Cabarrus County. Last year, she was one of only two girls runners in the county to reach the N.C. High School Athletic Association championships, finishing 54th in the Class 3A meet after taking ninth place in the 3A Midwest Regional.

This year, she said, she feels even stronger.

In the Trojans’ first meet of the season, the River Run Invitational in Dobson, Goode won easily, clocking in at 20 minutes, 20.85 seconds without really pressing it. The runner-up, Greensboro Grimsley’s Drew Mascia, was far behind in 21:04.25.

Goode has attracted the interest of colleges as she works to improve her times, and she knows she can get better.

Recently, Goode sat down with the Independent Tribune to talk how she fell in love with running and why she loves her family so much. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What got you involved in running?

I always had a passion for running. I played soccer my whole life, first starting with rec league and then club soccer. Then I transitioned into cross county running my sophomore year. I was pretty naturally athletic running, but I didn’t really apply myself that much until this past summer, when I had a few college coaches reach out to me. I was like, ‘Oh, wow! I can actually do this in college?’ I had no idea that could even be a possibility for me. So that was kind of a spark that switched for me, and I put in so much time this summer.

How’d your training change after that?

I was out before the sun came up, trying to get my run in before it got hot, running 40-45 miles a week. It was like, ‘I want to run!’ Me and my grandpa (Sammy King), I call him ‘Pop,’ we would go down to the Mallard Creek Greenway, and he would bike beside me while I did 10-mile long runs.

Family’s so important to me, and that was just a great experience for us to have. We’d listen to music and just make the time go by. To run 10 miles, what better way to do it than run with your grandpa?

Why is family so important to you?

Me and my family, we do everything together. My mom (MacKenzie) cooks us home-cooked meals, my dad (Chip) grills. We eat meals together almost every single night, we go on family vacations together all the time. It’s going to be so hard leaving for college because we’re so close. We go to church together. Everything we do, we do as a family together.

Do you have siblings?

I have a younger sister named Quimby. She doesn’t run. She goes to Concord Academy. They have a great theater program, and she is very good at singing and acting. That’s her passion. She’s the BEST on stage! She just lights up the stage. She also plays soccer for her school, and she just started playing volleyball. She likes to try so many new things. But I’m trying to talk her into running cross country when she gets into high school. She’s in eighth grade right now.

Tell me about your name? It’s, of course, unique.

It comes from the famous book, ‘The Great Gatsby,’ the one that turned into a movie. My parents even said if I would’ve been a boy, they still would’ve named me Gatsby. They just loved it so much. So I was already named Gatsby before I came out of the womb.

Do you have an interesting middle name as well?

My middle name is Glynn, so G.G.G. are my initials. My grandma’s middle name is Lynn, and you just add the G and you’ve got Glynn. That’s where my middle name comes from.

How did you become a part of Northwest’s cross country team?

I came back home after a spring break trip to Texas to see my family, and I started going to the gym, eating healthier and running. I came to an interest meeting, and that’s where I met (Trojans coach Tyrone) Pierce. I love him so much. He’s such a light with the way he talks to us. I told him I was thinking about going out (for cross country), and he said, ‘Yeah, come on!’ I said, ‘I’m not great.’ And he, ‘No, everyone starts somewhere. You’re fine. Come to a practice.’

So I came, and we had a two-mile time trial on the track my sophomore year, and I think I ran it in, like, 14 minutes. I’m averaging a seven-minute mile, and I had never really done it before. I was proud of myself.! That was really good for where I was at at that point. I started running in meets, and I was medaling, and Coach Pierce helped me through it. That’s how I found my love for cross country.

How much better do you feel you are now since you started taking running seriously?

It’s just how I feel after a race. I feel so much better, so much more energized. Last year, I had a PR of 21:10. I ran that at the fourth meet of the season, and I couldn’t seem to break it ever again after that. I was so disappointed. This year, during the summer, I signed up for some community 5Ks, and I beat my 21:10 my first meet. I felt great. Now, my easy pace is what my PR was last year.

(Thursday), we had our pre-conference meet, and because we (had) a big race (coming Saturday), we didn’t want to try to PR (Thursday). We just took it as a workout. I ran a 21:27, and I ran two more miles after that. I felt fantastic. It’s a great feeling to know I crushed my PR from last year, and I’m still able to have a conversation with people afterwards. Last year, I would get past the finish line and collapse!

Do you go to a lot of school sporting events?

Yes, especially football. My boyfriend is (Northwest Cabarrus standout quarterback) Alex Walker. We have been dating for two years. I’ve known him my whole life. We went to elementary school and middle school together. I’m probably his No. 1 supporter. I try to go to all the games. Sometimes it’s a late night before a cross country meet, so I can’t stay the whole game. But besides him, I have a lot of friends on a bunch of the teams, so I try to sit in the student section and support.

What’s your favorite movie?

I like ‘The Princess Bride.’ It’s an old one. One night during a family movie night, my mom said, ‘Let’s watch this!’ I said, ‘Mom, this is so old. I’m not watching this.’ And I watched it, and the story behind it is so cute, and I love it.

Who’s your favorite actor?

Johnny Depp.

What’s on your pre-race playlist?

All Christian music. A few years ago, when I’d go to soccer tournaments, I’d have a general playlist of Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert – all those things. And then one meet, I was like, ‘This is not getting me hyped anymore.’ I was just going through, and I have a Christian music playlist. I just feel so much better about it. I said, ‘I’m (running) because of the talent that God gave me, so why not celebrate that and give thanks to him?’

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

My (maternal) great-grandpa. We call him Paw Paw. He passed away when I was 8, so I never really got to know him that well, and I think I kind of always took that for granted.

Then probably (world champion sprinter and hurdler) Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. She’s so amazing and beautiful. And probably Shawn Mendes. He’s a singer, and he was my celebrity crush.

Do you have a role model?

I have two: my mom and my dad. My dad just because of his love of sports, and my mom just because she just … I don’t know how to say this without cursing, but she’s the most bad-bleep person in the world. She’s so fierce! She just inspires me. They both do.

If the ‘Gatsby Goode Movie’ were ever made, what actress would portray you?

My sister. I told you: She’s an incredible actress, and she knows me better than anyone else. I think she’ll do the best portrayal of me.

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Gatsby Goode will be …

… a lawyer or someone, hopefully, starting a family and still have my love for running. Hopefully, maybe become a judge after that.