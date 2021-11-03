HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Trojans lead area teams in regional meets; Evans, Goode, Gibson strongest CabCo individuals

CONCORD – Last weekend, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s regional cross country meets were held, and several Cabarrus County teams and runners competed, and had strong overall showings.
But it was the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans who had the best showing of all among local teams.
At the 3A Midwest Regional at Salisbury Community Park, the Northwest Cabarrus boys placed fifth to qualify for the state meet as a team, and Owen Evans had the best finish among any boys from the county, taking third place with a personal-record time of 17 minutes, 12.92 seconds.
Although the Trojan girls didn’t qualify as a team, sophomore Gatsby Goode finished 15th (22:28.65) to make the state meet as an individual.
Cox Mill’s Tanner Gibson, who competed in the boys 4A Midwest Regional, was the only other Cabarrus County runner to qualify for states as an individual.
3A Midwest Regional
Evans, a junior, finished behind only Isaac Reyna of Ledford (17:08.73) and regional champion Eli Julian of South Rowan (16:54.29).
But a big part of the reason the Trojans boys qualified for the state meet as a team was the performances of several runners, as seven Northwest competitors finished among the top 69.
They were: Evans, Blake Andrews (27th in 18:49.38), Christopher Greer (37th in 19:15.83), Braden Patterson (52nd in 19:40.95), Grant Long (58th in 19:58.65), Cameron Beaver (59th in 20:02.62) and Tyler Louk (69th in 20:42.44).
Central Cabarrus’ Landen Barron, who was 72nd in 20:51.95, was the only other boy from the county to finish among the top 100 at the 3A meet.
Goode was the top girls finisher from all Cabarrus County programs, in terms of both time and placement, as she showed her skills at the 3A Midwest Regional meet.
Other girls from the county who finished among the top 100 were Central Cabarrus’ Etta Noel (20th in 22:50.22), Northwest’s Cayleigh McManus (35th, 23:42.92), Central’s Jocelyn Stanley (51st, 25:08.09), Northwest’s Biridiana Candela (55th, 25:24.23), Northwest’s Lily Manion (58th, 25:49.10), Central’s Alyssa Geddings (76th, 27:32.71), Concord’s Stella Madison (82nd, 28:33.13), Central’s Ashleigh Bignall (86th, 28:43.35), Central’s Ava Thorton (87th, 28:44.51), Concord’s Cameron Waller (90th, 29:37.18), Central’s Emma Seymour (96th, 30:51.29), Concord’s Noel Griffin (96th, 31:37.15) and Concord’s Andrea Quezada (100th, 33:05.81).
4A Midwest
The 4A Midwest Regional at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park was extremely competitive, but Hickory Ridge’s Gibson still managed to put forth a state-qualifying performance.
Gibson, a junior who last month won the boys title at the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships, clocked in at 16:58.05 to finish 30th overall. Mount Tabor’s Will Soule won the 4A Midwest Regional in 15:37.96.
Top 100 finishers from Cabarrus County included Hickory Ridge’s Joshua Ashley (37th, 17:04.96), Hickory Ridge’s Ethan Witte (79th, 18:14.28), West Cabarrus’ Landon Hicks (83rd, 18:17.35), Hickory Ridge’s Cannon Powell (84th, 18:18.58), West Cabarrus’ Matthew Byrd (88th, 19:26.82) and Hickory Ridge’s Juan Carbajal (91st, 18”30.73), Cameron Teague (97th, 18:50) and Lawson Brewer (99th, 18:52.70).
In the girls competition at the 4A Midwest Regional, Cox Mill’s Amy Connick was the top local runner, coming in 48th in 20:38.52.
Other top 100 girls finishers were Cox Mill’s Carlisle Ballantine (53rd, 21:00.63) and Kaitlyn Jones (67th, 21:47.82), Hickory Ridge’s (Neah Chisholm, 69th, 21:54.67) and Elizabeth Ireland (71st, 22:00.51), West Cabarrus’ Madison Newhouse (81st, 22:28.50), Hickory Ridge’s Ashley Meier (87th, 22:38.10), Cox Mill’s Zoe Conley (90th, 22:43.12) and Natalie Williams (92nd, 22:49.76) and West Cabarrus’ Taylor David (98th, 23:04.25).
2A Midwest Regional
Jay M. Robinson and Mount Pleasant competed in the 2A Midwest Regional meet at Dobson’s Fisher River Park, and Bulldog Connor Gale led the area runners with a 30th-place finish in 19:52.33 in the boys race.
Other top-100 finishers among Cabarrus County boys were Mount Pleasant’s Sawyer Helms (39th, 20:13.34), Jay M. Robinson’s Ethan Gryziec (42nd, 20:15.44) and Mount Pleasant’s Trent Almond (55th, 20:48.09), Easton Leonard (57th, 20:51.41), David McEachern (66th, 21:32.39). Gage Barrier (73rd, 22:00.34) and Dominick DeFelice (93rd, 26:38.14).
In the girls race at the 2A Midwest Regional, Mount Pleasant’s Angie Ramirez-Barr led area competitors, coming in 50th in 25.52.90.
Among the other girls finishers were Jay M. Robinson’s Breanna Avery (51st, 25:58.30), Mount Pleasant’s Skye Penission (71st, 28:03.25) and Jay M. Robinson’s Isabelle Skolarus (72nd, 28:27.99), Ellie Birchard (73rd, 28:31.61) and Theone Davis (76th, 28:45.58).