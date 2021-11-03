HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Trojans lead area teams in regional meets; Evans, Goode, Gibson strongest CabCo individuals

CONCORD – Last weekend, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s regional cross country meets were held, and several Cabarrus County teams and runners competed, and had strong overall showings.

But it was the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans who had the best showing of all among local teams.

At the 3A Midwest Regional at Salisbury Community Park, the Northwest Cabarrus boys placed fifth to qualify for the state meet as a team, and Owen Evans had the best finish among any boys from the county, taking third place with a personal-record time of 17 minutes, 12.92 seconds.

Although the Trojan girls didn’t qualify as a team, sophomore Gatsby Goode finished 15th (22:28.65) to make the state meet as an individual.

Cox Mill’s Tanner Gibson, who competed in the boys 4A Midwest Regional, was the only other Cabarrus County runner to qualify for states as an individual.

3A Midwest Regional

Evans, a junior, finished behind only Isaac Reyna of Ledford (17:08.73) and regional champion Eli Julian of South Rowan (16:54.29).