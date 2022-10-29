HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 8th Wonder: A.L. Brown extends 'Bell Game' win streak in close one at Concord

CONCORD – Having played a small roll in letting the two-score lead it had in the fourth quarter slip away, the A.L. Brown defense vindicated itself with a key stop late in the game Friday night in the famed “Battle for the Bell.”

As a result, the visiting Wonders, tied for fourth in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, held off Concord at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium Friday, 17-8.

Kannapolis’ non-conference win was its eighth straight over its arch rival in the Bell Game. The Wonders (6-4 overall) now lead the series 46-43-4.

A.L. Brown’s nine-point triumph was its narrowest margin of victory in the long-standing series since 2017, when it won 14-12.

“All-in-all, our kids played well,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We were able to stop them on defense when we had to … Offensively, we have to run the ball a little better. Up front we have to play a little better.”

Kannapolis led, 10-0, going into the fourth quarter. Having made its second entrance into the Wonders’ red zone in the second half, Concord faced a fourth-and-2 at the A.L. Brown 17-yard line early in the final period.

Concord quarterback Keyon Phillips fielded a low snap, darted right, and threw a pass up for grabs toward the Wonders’ goal line. A.L. Brown defensive back Christian Hopper made the interception, but his return was stopped at the 1-yard line.

On the next play, A.L. Brown running back Jamare Robinson, who had a touchdown in the second quarter, was stuffed inside the end zone by Kobe Watts-Williams as Concord picked up points off a safety.

The Spiders (3-7) made quick work of its ensuing possession.

Concord completed a 56-yard drive when Nylon Fair-Steele broke a couple tackles up the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run. Attempting to tie the score, Jerell Redick was tackled in the backfield on the two-point conversion try with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game.

After a Wonders’ three-and-out, Concord took over at its own 26-yard line with a few minutes remaining. The Spiders reached their own 43, but an intentional grounding penalty after a low and difficult shotgun snap pushed Concord back to the 18. Two plays later, on fourth-and-long, Phillips was sacked with fewer than three minutes left.

A.L. Brown needed just three plays to cover 25 yards for a touchdown. Elijah Lawson had the last 7 yards on a scoring run with 2:24 left.

The Wonders’ dodged a disaster early in the third quarter when Concord had a first-and-goal at their 3-yard line. A chop-block penalty on first down pulled the Spiders out of touchdown range, and what had been first-and-goal from inside the 10-yard-line turned into first and goal from the 27. They Spiders later missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.

Kannapolis’ first points of the game came on a 31-yard Ty Woods field goal in the first quarter. Robinson gave his team a 10-0 edge right before halftime on an 8-yard touchdown run.

Neither team had much success through the air, as A.L. Brown quarterback C.J. Gray was limited to 7-of-18 passing for 87 yards with two interceptions.

Phillips ended the night by completing only three of his 12 passes for 46 yards and three interceptions, but he had 91 yards rushing to finish with 1,062 on the season. Redick’s 39 yards rushing gave him 913 for 2022. Fair-Steele had 41 yards rushing and 28 receiving on Friday.

Junior linebacker Alex Petroff paced Concord’s defense with four tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage. Calee Davis had 3.5 tackles and an interception, and Ethan Treadway added three takedowns. Tyvonta Rushmeyer contributed an interception for the Spiders.

Robinson led the Wonders with 35 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving, and Lawson added 25 yards on the ground and his touchdown.

Nyki Celestine was A.L. Brown’s top tackler with 11 stops, and senior defensive end Jack Schultz added nine tackles and a sack. Christian Hopper and Todd Massey tallied four tackles apiece. Hopper, Ashnah Lowery and Kash Smith each had interceptions.

The Wonders will likely make the state playoffs and await the announcement of the 4A bracket on Saturday. Concord’s season ended with Friday’s loss.

“I’m proud of our players and our staff,” said Concord coach Darren Shepherd, also in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “It sounds simple, but these kids played hard in every single game … Our kids played with pride: school pride, program pride. And I think we have a shot to be pretty good next year.”

SCORING BY QUARTERS

A.L. Brown 3 7 0 7 -- 17

Concord 0 0 0 8 -- 8