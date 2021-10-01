HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big first play against South Rowan leads to big first win for Vikings

CHINA GROVE – When you’re winless and hungry for a win, one big play can sometimes turn around a game, and maybe an entire season.
Central Cabarrus got that big play on the first play Friday night against South Rowan.
The Vikings defense forced a turnover on the opening play of the game, and soon after Central Cabarrus quarterback Kaden Kline capitalized by running it in for the game’s first touchdown.
Central Cabarrus rode the wave of that opening sequence of plays all the way to a convincing 29-12 victory over the Raiders at James H. Donnell Jr. Stadium and, in the process, picked up its first win of the season.
Central Cabarrus is now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan dipped to 1-6, 0-3 SPC.
“That was a huge play for us,” Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua said about the opening takeaway by his team’s defense. “We wanted to set the tone early, and that was big.”
It was all Vikings from that point on, as they built a 14-0 lead by halftime and a 29-0 lead after three quarters before a pair of touchdowns by the Raiders late in the game closed out the scoring.
“I’ve been saying for a while now, we’re a young football team,” Bevilacqua said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Developing a football team is a process. But sometimes people don’t want to hear that when you’re 0-4.”
Central Cabarrus junior Adriel Miller was an impact player on both sides of the ball Friday. At wide receiver, Miller caught two touchdown passes from Kline, and at defensive back he was able to come up with an interception.
“He is a really special football player,” Bevilacqua said of Miller, who’s also a basketball standout. “Really a special kid, period. He’s the kind of player that would do anything we ask. If we asked him to play on the offensive line, he would probably do that, no questions asked.”
Leading 14-0 at the half, the Vikings took control of the game in a quick three-play sequence. With a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, the Central Cabarrus defense made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, putting the Vikings up 22-0.
On the ensuing free kick from South Rowan, Central Cabarrus returned the ball to the 9-yard line. On the next play, Kline and Miller connected for the final time on a 9-yard touchdown pass, giving the visitors a 29-0 lead.
“We talked about how endurance would win this game tonight,” Bevilacqua said. “Our kids have refused to give up.”
Indeed, after last week’s nail-biting 24-22 loss to Concord dropped the Vikings to 0-4 on the season, it was the reaction of his players that Bevilacqua said may have been a turning point for the season.
“The kids were really hurting after that game,” Bevilacqua said. “And that’s good. They were very focused this week. I thought the kids executed very well tonight.”
Despite the 1-4 overall record, Bevilacqua doesn’t think this season is over by any stretch of the imagination.
“I told the kids to enjoy it tonight,” he said of the season’s first victory. “But come Saturday at 10:30 in the morning, we’re prepping for East Rowan.”
The Vikings host the Mustangs next Friday, while South Rowan will visit the suddenly hot Concord Spiders next Friday.