HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big first play against South Rowan leads to big first win for Vikings

CHINA GROVE – When you’re winless and hungry for a win, one big play can sometimes turn around a game, and maybe an entire season.

Central Cabarrus got that big play on the first play Friday night against South Rowan.

The Vikings defense forced a turnover on the opening play of the game, and soon after Central Cabarrus quarterback Kaden Kline capitalized by running it in for the game’s first touchdown.

Central Cabarrus rode the wave of that opening sequence of plays all the way to a convincing 29-12 victory over the Raiders at James H. Donnell Jr. Stadium and, in the process, picked up its first win of the season.

Central Cabarrus is now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan dipped to 1-6, 0-3 SPC.

“That was a huge play for us,” Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua said about the opening takeaway by his team’s defense. “We wanted to set the tone early, and that was big.”

It was all Vikings from that point on, as they built a 14-0 lead by halftime and a 29-0 lead after three quarters before a pair of touchdowns by the Raiders late in the game closed out the scoring.