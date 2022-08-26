HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down tonight’s Week 2 games

CONCORD – Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off tonight, and there’s no shortage of big games.

All of these are non-conference matchups, but that doesn’t make them any less important, especially for those Cabarrus squads seeking their first win.

We’ll start with teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Charlotte Catholic (1-0) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (1-0)

The Bulls look to avenge two consecutive losses against one of the best programs in the state and climb the respect ladder. Hickory Ridge has what it takes, even with Catholic’s rich history. But although the Bulls are immensely talented, they have some young players in key roles. The Cougars are the state’s 18th-ranked team, according to MaxPreps.com, while the Bulls are 37th. Hickory Ridge can’t let a name or a ranking mean anything tonight, though. And Bulls star wide receiver and UNC commit Christian Hamilton can make life easier for sophomore quarterback Caden Haywood, especially if running backs Aaron Carey and Vincent Grriffin can loosen up the Catholic “D.” Expect some power football tonight. Jordan Wilkes and his boys on the Bulls defense will be busy trying to contain Catholic’s confusing offense.

Central Cabarrus (0-1) at No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (0-1)

Both teams look to get their first win of the season. Jay M. Robinson is a Class 2A program, and Central Cabarrus is 3A, but that won’t matter to these former conference foes. The Vikings will have their hands full tonight, going against one of the top defenses in the county, so look for them to try to get running back Michael Forney going early. But Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs is lurking – on both sides of the ball. Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson was the defensive coordinator at Central before he took at JMR, and there’s always added motivation when you’re facing a former club.

Cabarrus Stallions (1-1) at No. 3 Cannon Cougars (1-0)

Should be another big night for the defending state champions as they open up their home slate at Randy Marion Field. The Cougars are loaded with offensive weaponry, and look for several players to post stats in this one. It starts with juniors Tyler Green (quarterback) and Will Jones (running back), but if that’s all a defense focuses on, it is in big trouble. Transfer Colin Reese has already proven to be a difference-maker, as have Henry Anthony, David Wheeler and Gavin Powell. This one probably won’t be close. Too much Cougar firepower.

No. 4 A.L. Brown (1-0) at Monroe Sun Valley (0-1)

The Wonders look to follow up last week’s dominant performance with a “W.” Everybody in Kannapolis knows that Fridays are “Don’t Mess with Zay Day,” as in don’t get junior do-it-all player Xavier Chambers going if you’re the opponent on Fridays. But the Wonders are already showing they have much more at their disposal offensively this year, including running backs Jamare Robinson and Elijah Lawson, dual-threat quarterback Ashnah Lowery, and versatile receiver Christian Hopper. The Wonders take their offensive arsenal to Monroe, and they should move to 2-0. And if all else fails, it’s Friday: Zay Day.

No. 5 Cox Mill (1-0) at No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus (1-0)

The 14th Coddle Creek Cup is on the line, as the Trojans try to even the series. This is the game that will be talked about throughout the county, with Cox Mill looking to win its fourth straight game vs. the Trojans. The Chargers are so pumped up that they took the Cup to practice this week. Both teams are riding high after double-digit victories, and the Trojans hope to be even more explosive should senior wideout Tevin Tucker (a James Madison commit) see his first action. The Chargers, though, could make a case for being the top offense in town, led by senior running back Tyrell Coard, who’s the Marshall Faulk of Cabarrus County (YouTube him, young folks). The grouping, though, is quarterbacked by newcomer Dymere Edwards, who had an auspicious debut last week by throwing for 275 yards and four touchdowns. The Trojans bring a cadre of strong running backs, namely Ray Jay Waters, Jemari Nored and Eddie Conover. But can their active defense control the Chargers?

Mount Pleasant (1-0) at China Grove Carson (0-1)

This one will be emotional for Tigers coach Daniel Crosby as he goes against his former team, the program he coached for three seasons. We’re guessing Crosby won’t be feeling nostalgic when he takes the field tonight, and his players will definitely want to win it for him. We at the Independent Tribune believe Crosby’s new team will take care of business, especially after the 2A Tigers’ win against 3A Central Cabarrus last week, when quarterback Lawson Little ran for three touchdowns -- including a 60-yarder – and passed for another. And, of course, Keegan “House” Moose could go the distance anytime from anywhere. That doesn’t bode well for the Cougars, who went scoreless on Opening Night, as they go against grown man-ish linebacker Dylan Coln and Co.

Concord (0-1) at Monroe Parkwood (0-1)

The Spiders seek their first win while going against the team that was coached by former Cox Mill assistant Terrence Gittens, who died suddenly in April. Gittens was beloved in Cabarrus County, and he loved Cabarrus, and he would’ve found an extra joy in tonight’s game – win or lose. As for the Spiders, tonight is another step in the process of rebuilding a once-proud program that lost on Opening Night last week at historic Webb Field. There is talent in Spider Land, though, starting with quarterback Keyon Phillips, who can make plays in so many ways. And there are leaders on defense, including Alex Petroff, David Irvin and Bryson Overcash. But it all has to come together, and maybe, just maybe, it starts tonight in Union County.

West Cabarrus (0-1) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (1-0)

The Wolverines are the third Cabarrus County team traveling to Union County tonight, and they’ll be met by a Pirate squad that scored 45 points in a shutout last week. Similar to Concord, the Wolverines are still trying to find their way, and it will be a challenge – but not impossible – gaining footing tonight. While the West Cabarrus offense had trouble last week, the defense played really well at times, providing the Wolverines’ only two touchdowns of the night on interception returns. But West Cabarrus can’t expect a warm welcome, as the Pirates are playing their first home game of the season.