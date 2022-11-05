HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs finally shake off upset-minded Wilkes Central to reach second round

CONCORD – For 24 minutes, it seemed as if one Class 2A’s biggest upsets just might happen.

At the very least, it was going to be interesting.

Wilkes Central, the West Region’s 24th seed, had held ninth-seeded Jay M. Robinson – a conference champion and a team many consider to be a state-title contender – scoreless in the first half, and the Eagles even nursed a six-point lead at the intermission.

Then, this bizarro football game turned normal, and heavily favored Jay M. Robinson started making the big plays it had all season, eventually taking a 22-12 first-round victory at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.

Jay M. Robinson (10-1) won its ninth consecutive game and advanced to the second round. The Bulldogs will travel to eighth-seeded Forest City Chase next week.

But Wilkes Central (7-4) had given the Bulldogs quite the scare, sparked by the play of standout lineman Kamen Smith, an N.C. State commit who wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball despite the presence of Jay M. Robinson’s own major-college prospects in five-star defensive end/tight end Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs and four-star defensive tackle D’Nas “DBo” White.

Thankfully, for the Bulldogs, they had a flurry of third-quarter fireworks to ultimately take control.

Facing a 6-0 halftime deficit, the Bulldogs got an electric 80-yard kickoff return by senior Marquis Rogers to open the second half to take its first lead, 7-6.

Immediately afterward, Jay M. Robinson senior Jermaine Gray recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Fellow senior Zi’Kei Wheeler made an acrobatic, 24-yard catch to give the Bulldogs the ball down at the Wilkes Central 1-yard line. Then Gray finished what he started by running in for the score.

Hobbs scored on a two-point conversion run to make it 15-6 before 30 seconds had even elapsed in the second half.

Lee later scored on a 55-yard quarterback keeper to provide the Bulldogs’ 22nd consecutive point of the night.

Was Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson surprised the game was so close, considering the seeding of the teams and Jay M. Robinson’s status as a squad that could go deep in the playoffs?

“Yes and no,” Robinson told The Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “They have some tough kids. They have a Power 5 kid, and they gave us some trouble on the offensive and defensive sides of the football ball. (Smith’s) going to N.C. State, and he’s a pretty dang-good football player. They’re guys that play hard-nosed, tough football. And then our guys came out a little flat. We had a whole bunch of penalties to start the first half, and we shot ourselves in the foot.

“But then we cleaned that up at halftime and kind of got some sparks going early with the kickoff return. And then, we kind of (got going) after that.”

Added Robinson, “The first half was not the type of football we like to play, with great emotion and letting the fans feed off of that stuff. I don’t know if it had something to do with playoff nerves and adding to that a good number of guys being under the weather with the flu bug going around during the week. Our energy level just wasn’t where it needed to be to ignite the fire that the team really needed to keep that thing going.”

Wilkes Central continued to battle the Bulldogs, even after Jay M. Robinson clung to a 16-point lead late in the game. The Eagles deep touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining kept the home crowd on edge.

But Jay M. Robinson was able to stand strong, with Rogers closing things out with an interception on a long pass.

Robinson noted that running back Na’Ledge Wright ran the ball really tough, “and JaMarcus Hunter made some hellacious tackles all night, along with Joshua Porch, who was all over the field.” He added that Lee showed his big-play ability despite being “a little under the weather.”

Now, the Bulldogs must put the tough Wilkes Central game behind them and focus their energies on Chase, Robinson said. The game against the undefeated Trojans (11-0) next week will likely be tougher than what the Bulldogs faced Friday night.

“We’re in the playoffs now, and it’s survive and advance, and we’re just finding ways to win,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to give yourself chances to be successful down the road. No matter how you do it, the playoffs are all about just getting it done.

“Chase is a great football team. They’re big, and they’re strong, and they’re physical. But we’re big, and we’re strong, and we’re physical, too. We’ve got a big one ahead of us.”