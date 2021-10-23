HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus Warriors still eye productive playoff run after narrow loss to Metrolina Christian

"I wanted to get the win for them and (for) probably a record-breaking crowd here at Cannon,” Bolton said of his team, which features from both Cannon School and Concord Academy but plays its games on the Cannon campus. “We didn't get it done, but our fans and parents and community see what we're made of."

Cabarrus trailed 28-7 in the second quarter before scoring on seven consecutive possessions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our team has always been resilient," Bolton said. "We've been here multiple times. Last year, we won three games within one possession – one against Metrolina. We've been through some really tough games. We've always been in a situation where we're never going to back down. The message was, 'Look, you've got to go out there and do what you're coached to do. We made some adjustments on defense, and offensively, we just found our rhythm."

Besides Green, Will Jones and Gavin Powell had productive games. Jones ran for 126 yards and the game-tying score in the fourth quarter – and also caught nine passes for 93 yards and a score. Powell had 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Cabarrus (6-2, 2-1) scrambled to within a touchdown, 35-28, early in the fourth before Jackson Scurlock intercepted a Metrolina Christian pass and returned it inside the red zone. Jones later ran it in from the 3-yard line to tie the score.