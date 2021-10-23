HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus Warriors still eye productive playoff run after narrow loss to Metrolina Christian

CONCORD – A second consecutive Piedmont Conference championship is out of reach for the Cabarrus Warriors, who lost 42-38 to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy Friday at Randy Marion Field.
But the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state title? That's still a possibility – as is a potential rematch between the two schools nicknamed the Warriors.
Cabarrus coach Jamie Bolton said Metrolina Christian would likely be the top seed in the NCISAA Division II playoffs, with Cabarrus seeded second – pending next week's regular-season finale against Hickory Grove.
"Our message to the team is, 'We've got to go take care of business in the playoffs and hopefully have a chance to play Metrolina if they make it and play at their place for a state championship,'" Bolton told the Independent Tribune during a telephone interview.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Green then told Bolton, "They won the wrong game."
Green was sensational for Cabarrus, throwing for 291 yards and four touchdowns. His last-second heave to the end zone was batted down as Cabarrus' furious comeback fell just short.
"I told the guys before the game good things are going to happen and bad things are going to happen," Bolton said. "It's the way that we respond that makes all the difference. Our guys did that. I told them after the game, 'We never want to lose, especially a conference championship.' But I'm proud of the way they fought. They fought their hearts out tonight.
"I wanted to get the win for them and (for) probably a record-breaking crowd here at Cannon,” Bolton said of his team, which features from both Cannon School and Concord Academy but plays its games on the Cannon campus. “We didn't get it done, but our fans and parents and community see what we're made of."
Cabarrus trailed 28-7 in the second quarter before scoring on seven consecutive possessions.
"Our team has always been resilient," Bolton said. "We've been here multiple times. Last year, we won three games within one possession – one against Metrolina. We've been through some really tough games. We've always been in a situation where we're never going to back down. The message was, 'Look, you've got to go out there and do what you're coached to do. We made some adjustments on defense, and offensively, we just found our rhythm."
Besides Green, Will Jones and Gavin Powell had productive games. Jones ran for 126 yards and the game-tying score in the fourth quarter – and also caught nine passes for 93 yards and a score. Powell had 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Cabarrus (6-2, 2-1) scrambled to within a touchdown, 35-28, early in the fourth before Jackson Scurlock intercepted a Metrolina Christian pass and returned it inside the red zone. Jones later ran it in from the 3-yard line to tie the score.
After another drive stalled, Bolton called on Duke recruit Todd Pelino to attempt a 44-yard field goal for the lead. Pelino drilled it.
"The last two years, that kid has made so many huge kicks for us," Bolton said. "Going back to last year's Metrolina game, he made a 47-yarder, and we won that game 24-21. This year at Ravenscroft, he hit a 52-yarder. Todd has just hit so many big, big field goals. I think he's an NFL talent, there's no doubt. The kid's got an extremely accurate foot, and he's good to the mid-50s.
"I had no doubt. I knew that if we blocked it up, we were going to take the lead. There was no doubt in my mind."
Metrolina Christian wasn't done, and after making one fourth-down conversion hit a 32-yard touchdown pass for the lead.
"It was kind of a jump ball, like simultaneous possession, and they called it a touchdown," Bolton said. "It was kind of a weird play. But hat's off to them. They made some plays tonight, and at the end of the day, we didn't get it done."
At least not this time. Could there be a rematch?