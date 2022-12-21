HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars’ Mills one of nation’s best, makes prestigious all-star game

CONCORD – Clearly, long snapping is taking Grant Mills, well, a very long way.

Most recently, it took the Cannon Cougars junior football standout AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where he was named a U.S. Army All-American. That distinction means Mills will get to play in the 2023 U.S. Army Bowl after his senior season with the Cannon Cougars.

The U.S. Army Bowl is a high school all-star game drawing some of the top gridiron performers in the country. Each year, a network of 50 scouts and recruiting partners from around the nation help identify the best players at each grade level and position. Each scout reviews an athlete based on physical ability, skill, character, and game film, according to the U.S. Army Bowl.

“This honor means a lot to me,” Mills told The Independent Tribune Tuesday. “I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to play in such a prestigious bowl game. I feel like I worked really hard to get to this point. It’s just a great opportunity for me.”

Actually, this is the second time Mills has been named an All-American.

In May, Mills was named to the Wilson All-America Team.

But national success is nothing new for the Cannon School standout.

Mills is rated a five-star long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping and the National Kicking Rankings. Currently, Mills is ranked No. 1 in the nation by NKR and No. 4 by Rubio for the Class of 2024.

Another national outlet that noticed Mills’ abilities was Kornblue Kicking, one of the most nationally recognized specialist football camps in the country. The camp was founded by former University of Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue.

Mills was in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, last weekend to compete in a Kornblue Kicking camp for one of the coveted specialist spots in the game. More than 50 specialists were in attendance, and Mills was one of the standouts.

It was Kornblue who announced Mills’ selection Sunday at AT&T Stadium after also recognizing Mills for being a member of the Kornblue Fab50.

Even before this past weekend, Mills had drawn attention for college scouts. During the 2022 season with the Cannon Cougars, Mills had gone on game-day visits to Virginia Tech and Appalachian State.

Cannon Cougars coach Jamie Bolton said Mills showed special traits while helping the team win a conference title this past season and can go far individually.

“Grant is a special young man,” Bolton said. “His hard work and dedication has paid off, and the future is bright. For our team, his skill set as a long snapper is invaluable, but what is most impressive is that he has played offensive line the past two seasons.

“Grant is not the biggest, by far, but his relentless effort and dedication to our team has not only given him some great opportunities but has helped our program rise to where it is today.”