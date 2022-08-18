HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: For first time in 56 years, Spiders to play opener at Webb Field

CONCORD – On Friday night, the Concord Spiders are gonna party like it’s 1966.

For the first time in more than a half-century, the Concord High School football team will grace historic Webb Field in downtown Concord to play a game.

The Spiders will take on Gastonia Ashbrook at 7:30 p.m. in the first game of the season, and the night will be filled with nostalgia for the home team and its fans. Members of the 1966 Concord squad will be recognized, and the current players will participate in “Retro Night,” during which they’ll don helmets similar to the ones the Spiders sported in the venerable stadium 56 years ago: a black helmet with the familiar block “C” and no stripe.

Ironically, the move is necessary because upgrades to E.Z. Smith Field at Robert Bailey Stadium – featuring a new turf field and a new scoreboard – will not be completed in time for tonight’s season opener. But as it turns out, it’s setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest nights of the 2022-23 academic year for the Spiders.

“We see this as a great opportunity to go back into the community that was home to CHS for so many years,” Concord athletics director Greg Liddle said.

Webb Field, which opened in 1924, used to be then-adjoining Concord High’s facility for its outdoor sporting events and is named for the school’s former principal and Cabarrus County Schools superintendent Dr. A.S. Webb. Back then, historians say, visiting teams were said to be entering “the spider’s Webb” when they came to the stadium.

The Concord football team played at Webb Field through the 1966 until the opening of the new high school on Burrage Road, although the baseball team competed there for another 25 years. The facility once featured a grandstand and used to play host to Minor League Baseball with the Concord Weavers in the 1930s and 1940s.

Until three years ago, high school football was played at the stadium by Concord Academy. But when Concord Academy and Cannon School went into a co-op for football, the team’s games have been played on the Cannon School campus.

For generations, Webb Field has been used by the City of Concord Parks and Recreation and hosted Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County football games. Many of the same Concord players who’ll take the field tonight had some of their first athletic experiences there.

Tonight also marks the debut of first-year head coach Darren Shepherd, who didn’t know about Concord’s ties to Webb Field but had an integral role in getting Friday night’s contest played there.

It all began, Shepherd said, as he was walking through Bailey Stadium as construction crews were hard at work this summer and realized that the project might not be complete by Opening Night. He considered the realistic possibility of playing on another school’s field, or worse, being unable to play the first game at all.

That’s when his mind began to race.

“Then I remembered that (Concord boys) basketball coach (Barrett Krueger) and I were driving to drop off camp brochures in early June at the different rec centers around Concord,” Shepherd said, “and I also remembered seeing a field near the Academy Center.”

A quick check on his GPS, and he learned the facility was called Webb Field. Eventually, he was able to make his way inside.

“I was able to walk the field, and I said, ‘You know what? If we can get 53 1/3 and 120 yards of football field, it’d be really awesome to play here,” Shepherd recalled. “It’s in the heart of Concord, and it’s five minutes from the school. I’m pretty sure we can sell this thing, and it’d be a homefield environment for the first game – as close as you can get without it being our home stadium.’”

But, he soon learned, it WAS Concord’s home stadium.

“I went to Coach Liddle, and he told me we used to play our games there back in the day,” Shepherd said.

Then, Shepherd had a conversation with Mr. Concord Football himself, E.Z. Smith.

“Coach Smith told me the history, and I was amazed by all he told me,” Shepherd shared. “He was behind it. I was super-excited that everyone enjoyed the idea. Everybody was really receptive, and it’s just been amazing to see how many moving parts have come together to make this thing happen for our kids.

“It’s just a tremendous opportunity that we’re going to have. This is going to be a great experience for our kids.”

In addition to the work of Concord High officials, Cabarrus County Facilities and Maintenance has provided a major assist by bringing in some temporary aluminum bleachers to complete the concrete bleachers in the stadium.

Parking will be available in designated areas, including the Boys and Girls Club (247 Spring St.), a large field at 226 Cedar Dr., an area around the Glen Center (120 Marsh Ave.), and handicapped parking is available at the Academy Center (165 Academy Center).

“It’s kind of our ‘Field of Dreams,’” Liddle said, referencing the popular movie. “We would love to see a packed Webb Field.”

It was built almost 100 years ago. And on Friday, at long last, they will come.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Cannon Cougars at North Raleigh Christian

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Huntersville Hopewell at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Gastonia Ashbrook at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Mint Hill Independence

Hickory Ridge at Gastonia Hunter Huss