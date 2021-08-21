HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME STORY: Tigers shut out rival Vikings for first win of 2021 season

CONCORD – The Mount Pleasant Tigers got the best start imaginable to the fall 2021 season, defeating Central Cabarrus on the road in the Highway 49 Rivalry, 24-0.
It was a dominant performance from the Tigers, who set the tone early with their stifling defense.
“We put together a phenomenal effort, and that is what I am happy about,” Tigers’ head coach Mike Johns said. “(Defensive coordinator Rich Williams) and I talked with the defense before the season about the importance of shutouts. This is a great way to establish the rest of our season.”
As the Tigers used a nearly flawless defensive performance to aid in that establishment, their offense was fueled by it.
Despite this being the first career starts for quarterback Lawson Little, tailbacks Keandre Steadford and TJ Blackwelder, and receivers Davis Neel, Alex Christenbury and Braden Parris, the Tigers found success despite their youth.
Little accounted for all three of the Mount Pleasant touchdowns, scoring one as a runner and two as a passer.
“We have a very talented offense but a very inexperienced offense,” Johns said. “What a way to start the season.”
The Vikings were unable to walk away Friday with the same positivity, as their performance did not live up to what they expected from themselves.
“We have got to improve in every phase of the game,” Vikings’ head coach Zach Bevilacqua stated. “The only thing we can do is come back to work on Monday and try to get better.”
Bevilacqua pointed to his team’s youth as a factor in Friday’s outcome. The Vikings are starting numerous sophomores and juniors.
Friday’s contest could still be helpful in the Vikings’ achieving their long-term goals as a program, according to Bevilacqua. He is hopeful his team will be able to learn from its mistakes.
“We have some young guys playing in some key positions,” Bevilacqua added. “We need to get them more experience, and the only way to get experience is to get experience.”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 1-0 overall, 0-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; Central Cabarrus 0-1, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Midway through the first quarter, the Tigers had driven inside the Vikings’ 10-yard line. Pinned against their own goal line, Central Cabarrus’ defense had held tight, forcing Mount Pleasant into a fourth-and-6 situation on the 7-yard line.
The Tigers opted to go for it, lining up in a jumbo package with a running back and two fullbacks. This formation is almost always used for running situations, with the ball given to the tailback.
But the Tigers pulled a fast one on the Viking defense. As Little faked a handoff to Steadford, every blocker pulled to the left side of the field. The defense followed.
Once Little pulled the ball out and moved to the right, he found nothing but clean Cabarrus air in front of him as he jogged into the end zone for his first touchdown as the Mount Pleasant starting quarterback.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
-- In his first career start, Little did all he needed in order to lead his team to the victory. He completed five of his eight passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a score with his legs.
-- Leading the way in the run game for the Tigers was Steadford. The junior carried the ball 20 times for 134 yards and was often the engine driving the Mount Pleasant offense
-- Keegan Moose and Jakob Craver were all over the field for the Tiger defense. Each player finished with seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Moose also got in on the action offensively, hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Central Cabarrus
-- Michael Forney was the bright spot for the Vikings on offense. The junior ran with heart Friday, grinding out 40 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for 20 yards. Forney was also an active presence on defense.
-- Sophomore wide receiver Jaquan Austin-Garner made his presence felt in this game. He was the Vikings’ leading receiver with three catches for 24 yards, and he returned two kickoffs for 40 yards, an average of 20 yards per return.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Tigers’ ability to run the ball was crucial to their success Friday. With an offense undergoing a complete personnel overhaul at the skill positions, having a reliable tailback like Steadford helped everything run smoothly.
-- Central Cabarrus showed flashes at time on offense, especially when Forney could break through for nice runs. But the experienced Tiger defense was far too suffocating.
-- Field position also played a pivotal role in determining the outcome. Seven of the Tigers’ 10 drives started on the Vikings’ half of the field, while only one of the Vikings’ nine possessions began in Tiger territory.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
The Vikings will host another non-conference Cabarrus County team next Friday when they face Jay M. Robinson.
The Tigers will also return home next Friday as they will take on China Grove Carson, which is coming off a 42-30 loss Friday against Statesville.
SCORING SUMMARY