HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Narrow defeat to Lake Norman causes Wonders to fall to 0-2 in conference play

-- Junior halfback Chase Wigginton, son of former Major League Baseball player and current Lake Norman baseball coach Ty Wigginton, gained 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

-- In addition to gaining a key first down on the last possession of the game, A.J. Baker was dynamic in gaining 52 yards on five carries. His first two runs, which didn’t come until the second quarter, went for 27 and 12 yards, respectively.

A.L. Brown

-- Establishing himself with three tackles on Lake Norman’s game-opening possession, senior linebacker Brock Morgan had a career-high 20 tackles. Some of his best work came in key situations, including a Wonders’ goal-line stand near the end of the first half.

-- Xavier Chambers had a solid game on both sides of the ball. His 29-yard touchdown reception contributed to a three-catch, 42-yard night, and he also had six tackles as a defensive back.

-- Jaden Johnson had some of the Wonders’ biggest plays: a 28-yard reception on their first touchdown drive in the first quarter, an interception in the third quarter, and a 21-yard run on a fourth-quarter fourth-down play.

3 OBSERVATIONS