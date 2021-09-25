HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Narrow defeat to Lake Norman causes Wonders to fall to 0-2 in conference play

KANNAPOLIS – With the limited scoring opportunities it had, Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked A.L. Brown couldn’t afford to make mistakes against visiting Lake Norman Friday. But a blocked extra-point attempt and two interceptions, including one inside the Wildcats’ 10-yard line on the Wonders’ final possession, contributed to a 14-13 Greater Metro 4 loss at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
A.L. Brown has opened its conference schedule with two straight defeats after triumphing over all three of its non-conference foes.
“The players are frustrated,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “This is not typical for us when we get in the conference. We had some issues back years ago when we were playing in the (4A) Charlotte-(based) league when we were playing some really tough teams and would go down some games.
“These are teams (in the Greater Metro 4 in which) you’re not playing the state championship Mallard Creek teams or the state championship-caliber teams like (Cornelius) Hough. You’re playing teams you have a chance to beat. But every game is going to be a solid game …”
Lake Norman’s triple-option offense ran 38 plays to A.L. Brown’s 12 in the first half as the Wonders got down 14-7 at intermission. Just as it had in the first two quarters, A.L. Brown had just four possessions in the second half, including one in the third quarter that ended with Xavier Chamber’s 29-yard touchdown catch.
When the Wonders turned the ball over on its final possession late in the fourth quarter, Lake Norman running back A.J. Baker gained two yards on a fourth-and-1 play at his own 24-yard line, and the Wildcats ran out the clock.
RECORDS
Lake Norman 4-1 overall, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference; A.L. Brown 3-2, 0-2 GMC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Down 14-13 late in the game, A.L. Brown took possession at midfield. The outlook was bleak after an incomplete pass and an 8-yard loss on a sack. But quarterback Joey Vanover gained 16 yards on a scramble up the left sideline, and Jaden Johnson registered a first down on a 21-yard fourth-down run to the Lake Norman 21.
On second-and-10, Vanover took a snap from under center and stepped back a couple of yards. The play was developing almost in slow motion, but it gave Vanover ample time to select a receiver downfield.
The senior tried to connect with receiver Torren Wright, but Lake Norman safety Jack Baker stepped in front of him for an easy interception at the 6-yard line, ending the Wonders’ chances.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Lake Norman
-- Junior halfback Ryan Peacock rushed for a game-high 91 yards on eight carries. His two longest runs were his first carry of the game for 19 yards and his first carry after halftime for 35 yards.
-- Junior halfback Chase Wigginton, son of former Major League Baseball player and current Lake Norman baseball coach Ty Wigginton, gained 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
-- In addition to gaining a key first down on the last possession of the game, A.J. Baker was dynamic in gaining 52 yards on five carries. His first two runs, which didn’t come until the second quarter, went for 27 and 12 yards, respectively.
A.L. Brown
-- Establishing himself with three tackles on Lake Norman’s game-opening possession, senior linebacker Brock Morgan had a career-high 20 tackles. Some of his best work came in key situations, including a Wonders’ goal-line stand near the end of the first half.
-- Xavier Chambers had a solid game on both sides of the ball. His 29-yard touchdown reception contributed to a three-catch, 42-yard night, and he also had six tackles as a defensive back.
-- Jaden Johnson had some of the Wonders’ biggest plays: a 28-yard reception on their first touchdown drive in the first quarter, an interception in the third quarter, and a 21-yard run on a fourth-quarter fourth-down play.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Both teams added some color to their kickoffs. All of Lake Norman’s players, including kicker Michael Buck, bunched together between the hash marks and quickly charged their 40-yard line before retreating to a conventional formation and a conventional kickoff. Members of A.L. Brown’s kickoff team uniformly swung their arms in a half-windmill motion as they waited for Ty Woods to kick off and then used the momentum to join Woods in his approach to the ball.
-- Nothing good happened for Lake Norman on its only three passing attempts. In the second quarter, the ball was jarred loose from quarterback Jackson Garlick’s arm the first time he looked to throw, and the fumble was recovered by A.L Brown’s Jaleel Pemberton. Xavier Chambers almost intercepted his second attempt in the end zone in the third quarter. And Jaden Johnson’s interception came on a faulty halfback-option pass by Wigginton shortly after halftime.
-- Newsome said Lake Norman’s block of Ty Woods’ extra-point attempt after Chambers’ touchdown in the third quarter was due to a missed blocking assignment. It was a difference-maker in A.L. Brown’s one-point loss.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams play conference games on Oct. 1. Lake Norman hosts West Cabarrus while A.L. Brown visits Cox Mill.
SCORING SUMMARY
Lake Norman 7 7 0 0 -- 14
A.L. Brown 0 7 6 0 -- 13
First Quarter
LN – Jackson Garlick 1 run (Michael Buck kick)
Second Quarter