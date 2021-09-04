HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 5 Jay ‘D’ Robinson dominates up front to shut out South Rowan, stay perfect

In a county that features several impressive defensive units, Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson wants people to know he has a good one as well.
Or, as the second-year Bulldogs leader put it, “Our defensive front could be one of the best in the state.”
It would be hard to argue with Robinson’s assessment so far, especially after his Bulldogs, No. 5 in the latest Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings, posted their second shutout of the season in Friday’s 42-0 victory at South Rowan.
By Robinson’s estimate, his team produced “at least” 15 tackles for loss. But while coach Robinson speaks highly of his defense, don’t get the idea he’s tooting his own horn.
“All the credit goes to (defensive coordinator) Bob Lancaster,” Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “He has done a terrific job of having these guys ready each week.”
Indeed, Robinson felt a good performance coming against the Raiders.
“We had a terrific week of practice,” Robinson said. “It was our best week of practice since before last season, when we had to deal with the pandemic.
“When you have such a good week of practice, you can’t wait to see them do it on the field.”
It also helped to have senior quarterback Blue Monroe back under center. After sitting out last week’s win over Central Cabarrus with an ankle injury, Monroe was back, and his presence was hardly subtle. The senior accounted for five touchdowns Friday, three passing and two more rushing.
“One thing you can’t make up for is experience,” Robinson said of Monroe’s return. “He brings stability to the position.”
Monroe threw touchdown passes to Xavier Howard, Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs and Caleb Johnson, while William Suttles added a touchdown run of his own.
“Overall, it was a great team effort,” Robinson said of the win, which improved the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season.
The Bulldogs have outscored their three opponents 90-17 so far this season, with the last two wins coming on the road. Jay M. Robinson will return home next week, taking on China Grove Carson on Friday.