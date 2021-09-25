HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls stampede romps over Mooresville in GMC matchup

HARRISBURG – Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 Hickory Ridge cruised to a 45-19 victory Friday evening at home against conference foe Mooresville.

The Ragin’ Bulls got the party started early, as quarterback Alex Bentley connected with Rodney Garrison for a 48-yard touchdown on a double-reverse pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

This would be the first of Hickory Ridge’s three first-quarter touchdowns as it carried a 21-7 lead at the end of the period.

The Bulls would not look back, maintaining that lead for the rest of the contest.

“It was a solid effort,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said of his team’s performance. “Mooresville is a good football team, and they came out here ready to play.”

Wilson says he was pleased with his team’s performance offensively in the first half but knew the defense had some things to clean up. As it entered the second half with a 28-13 lead, the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense came out dominant.

“I told the team we needed to stop (Mooresville) on the first drive of the second half, and we did that,” Wilson continued. “Our kids bogged them down in the second half.”