HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls stampede romps over Mooresville in GMC matchup

HARRISBURG – Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 Hickory Ridge cruised to a 45-19 victory Friday evening at home against conference foe Mooresville.
The Ragin’ Bulls got the party started early, as quarterback Alex Bentley connected with Rodney Garrison for a 48-yard touchdown on a double-reverse pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
This would be the first of Hickory Ridge’s three first-quarter touchdowns as it carried a 21-7 lead at the end of the period.
The Bulls would not look back, maintaining that lead for the rest of the contest.
“It was a solid effort,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said of his team’s performance. “Mooresville is a good football team, and they came out here ready to play.”
Wilson says he was pleased with his team’s performance offensively in the first half but knew the defense had some things to clean up. As it entered the second half with a 28-13 lead, the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense came out dominant.
“I told the team we needed to stop (Mooresville) on the first drive of the second half, and we did that,” Wilson continued. “Our kids bogged them down in the second half.”
RECORDS
Hickory Ridge 4-2 overall, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference; Mooresville 2-3, 1-1 GMC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Just before halftime, down 13-21, the Blue Devils lined up for a field goal to try to cut the deficit to five points.
However, the Ragin’ Bulls put an end to that, breaking through and getting a hand on the kick.
As the ball fluttered through the air, Hickory Ridge’s Christian Hamilton tracked it down at his own 9-yard line and began to return it.
Reversing field, Hamilton skated by the Blue Devils, returning the kick all the way to the house. This 91-yard return gave his team a 28-13 lead going into the half.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Hickory Ridge
-- Quarterback Alex Bentley completed 15 of his 24 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 25 yards on the ground.
-- Tailback Randall Fisher was the go-to guy for the Ragin’ Bulls in the red zone. He broke loose to seal the game, scoring from 39 yards out late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 83 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Hickory Ridge saw high-level production from multiple wide receivers. Rodney Garrison (79 yards), Hamilton (68) and Sabin McLaughlin Jr. (58) racked up 14 total catches.
Mooresville
-- The Blue Devils received a great effort from wide receiver Davyn Reid. He amassed 102 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his explosiveness.
-- Jawarn Howell was a workhorse tailback for the Blue Devils. He carried the ball 22 times, grinding out 69 yards and a touchdown.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Ragin’ Bulls’ stifling defensive effort was spearheaded by their pass rush, as they sacked Mooresville QB Jamere Cherry five times and kept him under pressure all night.
-- The Blue Devils executed a fake punt perfectly in the first quarter, allowing middle linebacker Caleb Edstrom to scamper for 16 yards.
-- Hickory Ridge showed it has a plethora of weapons on offense that will keep them the favorite in the GMC.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge will hit the road next Friday for their first conference matchup away from home. They will face South Iredell, who is 1-3 (0-0 GMC) following a 59-7 loss to East Forsyth.
Mooresville will return home to take on Charlotte Providence (1-4, 0-2 Southwestern 4A Conference).
SCORING SUMMARY
Mooresville 7 6 0 6 -- 19
Hickory Ridge 21 7 10 7 -- 45
First Quarter
HRHS – Rodney Garrison 48 pass from Alex Bentley (Will Laing kick)
MHS – Davyn Reid 44 pass from Jamere Cherry (Matt Dean kick)
HRHS – Randall Fisher 5 run (Laing kick)
HRHS – Aaron Carey 2 run (Laing kick)
Second Quarter
MHS – Reid 31 pass from Cherry (kick missed)
HRHS – Christian Hamilton 91 return (Laing kick)
Third Quarter
HRHS – Laing 22 field goal
HRHS – Hamilton 15 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
Fourth Quarter
MHS – Jawarn Howell 1 run (two-point failed)
HRHS – Fisher 39 run (Laing kick)