HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Talented Maiden closes out a productive Tigers season

MAIDEN – It was a successful 2022 season for the Mount Pleasant football team, by any measure, from coming within inches of winning a conference title to posting a first-round playoff victory last week.

But the Tigers ran into a bona fide state-title contender Friday night in the foothills of North Carolina.

And that is where their season came to an end.

With Maiden High School boasting a roster with more Division I prospects than the Tigers had encountered all season, even more than conference rival Jay M. Robinson, the Blue Devils defeated Mount Pleasant, 46-13, in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

The Tigers, who were the West Region’s 21st seed, ended their season with an 8-4 record in head coach Daniel Crosby’s first year with the team.

Fifth-seeded Maiden moved to 11-1 and extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Blue Devils will play host to 13th-seeded Claremont Bunker Hill in the third round next week.

It was the second year in a row that Maiden had eliminated Mount Pleasant from the playoffs, including last year's first-round meeting.

The Blue Devils used a trio of offensive skill-position players – including wide receiver Chris Culliver (North Carolina signee), 6-foot-5 quarterback Wesley Thompson (several scholarship offers) and running back Ben Gibbs (Army recruit) – to put up the most points scored against the Tigers in three seasons.

In 2019, Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus took a 47-15 victory over the Tigers, who finished 4-8 that year.

On Friday night, Maiden’s quick-strike offense repeatedly capitalized on Mount Pleasant’s inability to complete drives early, even when the Tigers moved deep into Blue Devils territory, and took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

“Overall, they were just better than we were,” Crosby said of the Blue Devils in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “It took us a while to get going on offense. By the time we got the ball moving, we were down 14-0. We had a chance to make it 14-7, and we turned it over on downs inside the 10.

“But that doesn’t take away anything from our guys and what we’ve done in the conference this year. I’m really proud of the effort and everything we accomplished this year.”

Trailing 14-0 late in second quarter, Mount Pleasant worked its way down to the Maiden 6-yard line but eventually turned the ball over on downs with about two minutes left in the half.

That happened at least a couple of times throughout the night, and this one was extra costly.

The Blue Devils responded by perfectly orchestrating a 94-yard scoring drive in those final two minutes, ending it with Gibbs running in from 3 yards out and taking the 20-point lead at the intermission.

Mount Pleasant got the ball to start the second half and moved down to the Maiden 33-yard line. But once again, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs.

The Blue Devils immediately capitalized, with Thompson connecting on a 73-yard touchdown pass to Culliver, pushing their lead to 26-0 with about seven minutes to go in the third period.

Mount Pleasant finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter, thanks largely to senior Keegan Moose, who first had a long gain down to the Blue Devils 1-yard line. Then, on third-and-goal, Moose finished the job and broke into the end zone. The two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 33-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, Mount Pleasant senior Colton Scott caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colin Black, and David McEachern’s added kick cut the deficit back to 20 points.

But Maiden scored twice more in the final period – on runs by Thompson and Zane Williams – to build its lead back up. The Blue Devil defense, led by highly touted defensive end Jackson Hensley, kept the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way.

On the night, Thompson had three passing touchdowns and the one rushing. Culliver and Gibbs had two scores apiece.

The Blue Devils’ only loss this season came to much-bigger Watauga, which earned a No. 3 seed – in the Class 4A playoffs.

“They’re very talented,” Crosby said. “You’re kind of dang if you do, dang if you don’t. You try to take away (Culliver), and you give up stuff to the running back (Gibbs); he’s good. You’ve just got to try to pick your poison.

“We tried to mix it up. I thought early on defensively, we played pretty well. It was kind of our normal deal: give up a few yards between the 20s, and we were able to get off the field the first drive. Then in the second half, (Thompson) hit a couple big passes to (Culliver), which were things they had been doing to other teams. They’re a very talented group.”

But Crosby reiterated that nothing could take away from what his very first Tigers team accomplished this season, including putting together a couple of multi-game winning streaks and the way they pushed heavily favored Jay M. Robinson in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title game two weeks ago.

In that Bulldogs-Tigers matchup at Larry Honeycutt Field, Black lofted a Hail Mary pass to Austin Kee, who went up against a pair of Jay M. Robinson defenders to haul in the pass. When he came down with the ball, he landed inside the 1-yard line, but there was no time left on the clock.

That night, Crosby expressed how proud he was of his team, and he did the same Friday night.

“I’m very proud of our seniors, first and foremost,” said Crosby, who replaced the retired Mike Johns – the second all-time winningest coach in Cabarrus County history – after three years at Carson.

“I only had one year with them, and they bought into what we were doing. They believed in me as a coach; our coaching staff got here last spring.

“To finish 8-4 and come down to the last play of the game for a conference championship, I couldn’t ask for a lot more,” Crosby added. “I’m really proud of all our guys for the way they fought and believed in the coaches and our team all year.”