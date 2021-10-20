HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 10 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Maybe they should call the town “Mount Unpleasant” because the Tigers’ defense hasn’t been very kind lately. That’s three straight shutouts and a total of five this season. Who knows if they’ll make it six in a row this weekend, but chances are that stingy defense won’t be in a hospitable mood either way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week: vs. North Stanly (3-4)

4. CABARRUS WARRIORS (5-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 42-15

If you’re counting at home, and Warriors fans probably are, this team has won eight of its last 10 games, with one conference title. The Warriors are on a path to add to their hardware haul, and it might not stop with just the conference variety this year.

This week: vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-1)

5. CONCORD (5-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 48-14