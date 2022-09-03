HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Third-ranked Bulldogs were off the chain in runaway win over South Rowan

CONCORD – For the first time this season, the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs didn’t have to hold their breath in the fourth quarter.

They didn’t have to worry about a comeback, there was no fretting about whether their opponent even APPEARED to belong on the same football field.

THAT’S how dominant they were, and that’s how soundly they beat South Rowan Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

With coaches from two SEC schools on hand taking it all in from the Bulldogs’ sideline, Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Jay M. Robinson cruised to a 48-0 victory over the Raiders and earned its second win in a row.

The Bulldogs have two hotly recruited defensive linemen in senior Daevin Hobbs and junior D’Nas White, who put on outstanding shows as a recruiter from the University of Georgia and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watched closely.

But on this night, every Bulldog was a superstar.

Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson said the team that received an enormous amount of preseason hype and is expected to make a deep playoff run is starting to reveal itself.

“It’s starting to click a little bit,” Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Those guys we talked about in Week 1 are starting to gain more and more confidence with more experience they get. It was fun to watch some of these guys flourish a little bit tonight and make some nice plays out there.”

This one will provide highlight reels for multiple Jay M. Robinson players, who almost certainly made a mad dash to make sure their Hudl pages are updated.

The Bulldogs led 35-0 at halftime, and there wasn’t much the Raiders could do to stop the frenzy.

A sample:

-- The first touchdown was scored by basketball standout Zi’Kei Wheeler, who had an impressive one-handed grab while doing so.

-- Sophomore receiver Xavier Burnett had a fancy touchdown catch of his own.

-- Reserve running back Na’Ledge Wright, now playing a starting role because of injury, scampered for a score.

-- Jermaine Gray, a linebacker also more known around campus for his basketball prowess, scored an offensive touchdown and made multiple stops defensively.

-- Defensive back Jamarcus Hunter had several tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

-- Joshua Porch had an interception and displayed speed and elusiveness on punt returns.

-- Isaiah Herrera and Braylon Baker were all over the field making tackles.

-- Hobbs had several tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a strip sack, and scored an offensive touchdown.

-- And White thrilled everybody scooping up a fumble and returning it 87 yards for a touchdown.

It was something special, Robinson said, watching the 6-foot-6 320-pound White rumble down the field as the fans cheered.

“That boy can scoot!” Robinson said of White. “And then the defense also made a big ol’ wall around him, like, ‘Nobody’s touching him!’”

Thus far, White has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Appalachian State. Hobbs has more than 25 offers from some of the nation’s biggest programs as well.

But again, many Bulldogs resembled top-level recruits on this night.

“It was just a great night for Jay M. Robinson football and the Dawg Pound,” Robinson said. “Our guys were up to the task as far as playing as more of a collective unit. They really showcased themselves tonight as a pretty stellar program taking steps in the right direction.”

Next week, the Bulldogs visit China Grove Carson, a team they beat 22-10 last season. But Darius Robinson isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We’re taking it one day, one rep, one play at a time,” the coach said. “Carson is a tough bunch. They played Mount Pleasant tough (last week), even though Mount Pleasant was up on them 28-7 at one point.

“It’s always tough going on the road and getting a victory, so we’re not looking too far ahead. They played us tough last year, so we expect something similar, but we’ll be up for the challenge.”