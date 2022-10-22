HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers handle North Stanly to earn right to play for YVC championship

NEW LONDON – The Mount Pleasant high school football team will play for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A championship next week by virtue of its 28-10 victory over conference foe North Stanly Friday at R.N. Jeffrey Stadium.

Next week, the Tigers, who are tied for sixth in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, will play host to county rival Jay M. Robinson, with whom it shares an undefeated conference record, for the championship.

That game against the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs, will be held at Mount Pleasant’s Larry Honeycutt Field, and the Tigers will be looking for payback. Last year, Robinson claimed the league championship and secured an undefeated conference record by defeating the Tigers 27-0.

“It will be a big one. There will be a lot of people here. Our kids will be excited,” said Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “It’s a tall task for us. If (Robinson) is not one of the favorites in 2A to win the state championship, they’re one of the top five.”

Mount Pleasant (7-2 overall, 4-0 conference) pulled away from the Comets (5-4, 2-2 YVC) by holding a four-of-a-kind of Lucky Sevens, scoring seven points in all four quarters. The Tigers relinquished a touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half, then pitched a shutout the rest of the way.

Crosby is confident that Friday’s win secured a spot for his team in the upcoming Class 2A state playoffs, which is a pretty good feeling for the Tigers’ first-year coach.

“I thanked the guys after the game,” said Crosby. “I told them how proud of them I was … From Day 1, they believed in what we were doing. They believed in me, in our coaches, and in each other.”

The Tigers received the opening kickoff and took seven minutes to execute 13 consecutive running plays before scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Lawson Little. After a North Stanly field goal, Little scored on another run from 25 yards for a 14-3 lead.

To open the third quarter, North Stanly drove from its own 13 to the Mount Pleasant 34 before turning the ball over on downs. A 19-yard run by Kolby Cook got the Tigers to the Comets’ 33. On the next play, Keegan Moose darted up the left sideline for a touchdown and a 21-10 advantage.

The Comets spoiled a scoring opportunity inside Mount Pleasant’s red zone on their ensuing possession when the Tigers’ Ethan Dempsey intercepted a pass in his own end zone, his second pick of the second half. Moose scored his second touchdown of the half on a 16-yard run two minutes into the fourth quarter.