HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans light up scoreboard, Mustangs early to stay in tie for SPC lead

“Walker has been doing a good job all season of finding different guys, spreading the ball around,” Morman said. “And Tucker and Sierra have been catching everything in sight all season for us.”

Two minutes later, the Walker-to-Tucker connection worked again, this time for 73 yards, putting Northwest Cabarrus up 20-0, a lead they would never come close to losing.

“We’ve been preaching to the kids the importance to starting fast,” Morman said. “(The offense) did a great job of executing early.”

While the offense got going early, the defense was solid throughout the game. Only a touchdown by East Rowan (0-5, 0-2 SPC) midway through the fourth quarter prevented a shutout by the Trojans.

“Our defensive staff did a great job of having the guys prepared to play today,” Morman said. “Our defensive line caused havoc tonight. All season, really.”

While the defense didn’t officially record a score, one of its top players on the defensive front did get a touchdown. With the score still 20-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans attempted field goal, which was blocked. Jay Jackson, seeing the ball was still behind the line of scrimmage, picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown, padding the Trojans’ lead to 26-0.