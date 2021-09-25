HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans light up scoreboard, Mustangs early to stay in tie for SPC lead

CONCORD – They came early and often on Friday night.
Three long passes. Three long touchdowns.
Thanks to three first-quarter touchdown passes by Alex Walker, two going to Tevin Tucker, Northwest Cabarrus raced out to a big early lead and never looked back in a 33-7 victory over winless East Rowan at Trojan Stadium.
The victory was the third in a row for the Trojans after an 0-3 start and moves them into a three-way tie with Concord and West Rowan for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. All three teams are 2-0 in the league standings.
Northwest Cabarrus head coach Eric Morman told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview that his players’ attitude is the biggest reason for the turnaround.
“It really shows the fight these kids have,” Morman said. “The way they come to practice every day, just trying to get better from day to day. They deserve a lot of credit.”
Like a heavyweight boxer, the Trojans threw a multitude of haymaker shots to knock out the Mustangs early. First, it was Walker connecting with Tucker on a 50-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter to give Northwest Cabarrus a 6-0 lead. Then, midway through the quarter, Walker found Tru Sierra on a 47-yard TD pass. And just like that, it was a 13-0 lead.
“Walker has been doing a good job all season of finding different guys, spreading the ball around,” Morman said. “And Tucker and Sierra have been catching everything in sight all season for us.”
Two minutes later, the Walker-to-Tucker connection worked again, this time for 73 yards, putting Northwest Cabarrus up 20-0, a lead they would never come close to losing.
“We’ve been preaching to the kids the importance to starting fast,” Morman said. “(The offense) did a great job of executing early.”
While the offense got going early, the defense was solid throughout the game. Only a touchdown by East Rowan (0-5, 0-2 SPC) midway through the fourth quarter prevented a shutout by the Trojans.
“Our defensive staff did a great job of having the guys prepared to play today,” Morman said. “Our defensive line caused havoc tonight. All season, really.”
While the defense didn’t officially record a score, one of its top players on the defensive front did get a touchdown. With the score still 20-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans attempted field goal, which was blocked. Jay Jackson, seeing the ball was still behind the line of scrimmage, picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown, padding the Trojans’ lead to 26-0.
“That was such a smart football play,” Morman said of Jackson’s heads-up play. “He knew the ball hadn’t crossed the line of scrimmage, and he took advantage.”
Ray Jay Waters closed out the scoring later in the quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans will take on their third straight Rowan County opponent next week when they visit West Rowan on Friday.
Morman doesn’t see his team letting up anytime soon.
“We’re not letting them relax,” he said. “The kids are coming to work every day ready to play, and their attitude is great.”