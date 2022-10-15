HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Trojans’ play in clutch leads to win over Spiders, at least a share of SPC title

CONCORD – The biggest Northwest Cabarrus football victory in three years took everything the Trojans could muster.

They were playing a stout Concord Spiders team that was inspired by homecoming activities, naysayers who predicted they’d finish in the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s lower tier, and the desire to keep that same SPC’s championship trophy right where it ended up last year: in Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

But the Trojans had their own mission.

And mettle.

And after a poised, late fourth-quarter drive to take the lead, followed by a final defensive stand that typified how impressive their season has been, the Trojans were able to raise their helmets in victory, as they clinched at least a share of the SPC crown by defeating Concord, 25-22.

This marked the first conference title for the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Trojans since the 2019 season, when they halved the crown with Cox Mill, now a Class 4A school.

Northwest Cabarrus (8-1 overall, 5-0 in the SPC) won its seventh game in a row, but it truly had to grapple for it. And at times, the outcome was seriously in doubt.

The Spiders (3-5, 3-2) produced the most points any SPC team has against Northwest this season, scored defensive and special teams touchdowns, blocked an extra-point attempt, and held the lead with fewer than six minutes remaining in the game.

That only amped up the boisterous home crowd as the Trojans took their last possession on their own 35-yard line.

But Northwest Cabarrus quarterback Alex Walker methodically engineered the offense down the field, converting third downs with passes to Porter Branham, Tevin Tucker and Jemari Nored until the Trojans culminated the 65-yard drive that took more than five minutes with a short touchdown by RayJay “Runnin’” Waters.

After that, it was in the hands of the Northwest defense, and sophomore linebacker Jackson Forrest’s sack of Concord quarterback Keyon Williams in the final seconds sealed the game and a share of the championship.

A Trojans program that won a combined five games the previous two seasons had returned to the throne.

“This is what we’ve been working toward,” Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman told The Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “Tonight’s game was a mechanism of the last three years.

“I talk a lot about adversity to our kids – how to fight through it, how to push through it. And our resiliency was what I was excited about tonight. We continued to fight, to not get down when we made mistakes, continued to push through. Just like in life, it pays off in the end.”

Walker was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown pass to the dynamic Tucker, who caught nine passes for 80 yards and a score while running for a pair of touchdowns.

But Walker was in-tune with all his receivers, as Nored caught nine passes for 90 yards and Branham hauled in three balls, while Waters (three catches) and Castricone also contributed to the aerial attack.

But it wasn’t a one-sided game.

The Spiders made plays all night long. They put together a long, patient opening drive and got down to the Trojans’ 1-yard line before facing fourth down. That’s when Phillips (18 carries, 86 yards rushing) kept the ball and ran right into the teeth of the defense for the score and a 7-0 first quarter lead.

Not that the Trojans flinched.

Tucker, a James Madison commit, scored on an 11-yard end-around on the first play of the second quarter, but Concord blocked the extra-point attempt to maintain the lead, 7-6.

Tucker put the Trojans ahead, though, when he scored on a reverse with 33 seconds left in the half. This time, Henry Forrest’s PAT was good, and Northwest held a 13-7 edge at halftime.

The Spiders pulled back out in front early in the third quarter when they blocked a punt and Tyrel Witherspoon recovered it and went in for the touchdown. But just like before, Northwest answered immediately, with Tucker getting his third touchdown of the game – this time on a short pass from Walker – to take a 19-14 advantage midway through the period.

Concord showed its own resilience by going on another long drive and moving inside the Northwest 10-yard line. It looked as if the Spiders were going to move back out in front, however, they committed their only turnover of the game when the shotgun snap intended for Phillips careened off a teammate in motion and the Trojans recovered.

It appeared that the Trojans would capitalize, as they reached midfield early in the fourth quarter.

But then Concord capitalized off another Northwest error.

Walker threw a pass out wide to Nored, but the ball came loose, and Concord’s Kobe Watt-Williams scooped it up and dashed to the end zone. Phillips ran in the two-point conversion, and that gave the Spiders a 22-19 lead with 5:55 remaining.

But the Trojans didn’t miss a beat as they went on their drive, with Waters reaching the end zone and leaving just 41 seconds on the clock.

“Our guys, we work on that two-minute drill and all those situations weekly in practice, and in that game tonight, we faced a ton of adversity,” Morman said. “But our guys were very resilient and pushed through, and I’m extremely proud of them.

“That drive was anchored by Alex Walker spreading the ball around to multiple receivers. The good thing about us is Alex can spread it around to any of those guys. I trust them all. On that last drive, I think every single one of them touched it, and we were able to capitalize.”

When the Spiders started their final drive on their own 28-yard line, Northwest repeatedly blitzed. In the process, they shut down the run and pressured Phillips in the pocket as he desperately looked to pass.

That set the stage for fourth down-and-8 and Jackson Forrest’s game- and title-clinching sack. Forrest managed to corral the elusive quarterback, even though Phillips started by rolling out but then was forced to scramble as Trojans closed in.

But the pressure from Jackson Forrest and Co. was just too intense.

“I thought Concord had a really good game plan,” Morman said. “We were in that situation earlier in the year with Mount Pleasant. (The Spiders) were having those drives, and they were keeping our offense off the field. But our defense, they were bend but don’t break, they were causing turnovers, and they really only gave up one touchdown on the night. Really, that’s a big part of the reason we were in the situation we were tonight.

“Concord, I’ve got to tip my hat to those guys,” Morman added. “They played extremely hard, and they capitalized on our mistakes. It definitely created a really big-time football game tonight, and I’m sure it was fun to watch. But we played good, complementary football tonight.”

Donovan Thompson led the Trojans with 10.5 tackles, and Camden Barringer and Eddie Conover had 4.5 takedowns apiece.

The Spiders moved the ball well offensively, but the Northwest defense also kept them from being their typically dominant selves on the ground.

Concord was averaging 342 yards rushing per game in SPC play; it had 184 Friday.

The Spiders usually control time of possession; Northwest had the advantage this time: 26 minutes, 38 seconds to 21:22.

The Trojans converted 10 of their 15 third-down attempts; Concord was 4-of-10.

Northwest was able to run 62 offensive plays; Concord only 48.

“(The Trojans) got 14 more chances to score than we did, and they made a few more plays than we did down the stretch,” Concord coach Darren Shepherd said. “But I thought our kids played an outstanding football game. They answered our (coaches’) challenge. Our challenge to them was for them to play their best game tonight, and they did that.”

Jerell Reddick finished with 86 hard-fought rushing yards for the Spiders. Concord received strong defensive play from Ethan Treadaway (8.5 tackles), Alex Petroff (eight), Tyrod McKinnon (seven), Jaelin Watterson (5.5) and Phillips (four).

The Spiders visit West Rowan next week. The Falcons are one spot ahead of Concord, sitting in second place in the SPC standings.

“We’ve got two options right now,” Shepherd said. “We can build off of this game, or we can let the outcome of this game determine the result of the next one, and we don’t want that to happen. We’re still playing for everything we need. Right now, we’re playing for a second-place tie and letting the RPI and whatever else the state uses to determine who gets in the playoffs decide it after that, so we still control our own destiny when it comes to that.”

The Trojans are idle next week before finishing the regular season with a matchup against Central Cabarrus. No matter what happens then, the most memorable win of his three-year Northwest tenure will linger.

“It’s a big win,” Morman said. “It gives us a share of the conference title, and that was always Goal 1 for us. But for us, it’s not over yet.

“We really want to win this thing outright. We don’t want to share it with anybody.”