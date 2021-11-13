HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Turnover-plagued Spiders fall to Hibriten to bring magical season to a close

But the turnover bug struck again in the final quarter. Concord fumbled inside the Hibriten 5-yard line, and the fifth fumble lost was returned for a TD with two minutes remaining to ice the game.

"Very crucial. Late in the game about to score to tie it up, and we fumble," Paxton said. "Just numerous times. I can’t remember all of them. We had six fumbles and lost five – and had an interception. There were a couple early: Our opening drive. We were driving, driving, driving – fumble.

"They really haven't stopped us yet. We stopped ourselves."

Concord outgained Hibriten 419 yards to 371, with the Spiders putting up a rare 140 in the air.

"Our defense played well," Paxton said. "They bent sometimes and didn't break. We gave up some big pass plays, but that's not what that team is accustomed to doing. They like to run the ball, and we did a pretty good job with that."

Paxton praised the work of his offensive line, which powered Concord to 279 rushing yards and didn't surrender a sack.

But he was most proud of the way his team rallied and nearly willed its way into the third round.