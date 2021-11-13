HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Turnover-plagued Spiders fall to Hibriten to bring magical season to a close

LENOIR – A special season for Concord ended on a sour note Friday night, as the turnover-prone Spiders fell to Lenoir Hibriten, 27-14, in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium.
Concord (7-4) turned the ball over six times with five fumbles lost and an interception. Two fourth-quarter fumbles were crucial and served as the final blow that stopped a furious comeback effort.
Still, Concord head coach Marty Paxton's message to his team after the game was how proud he was of his players for persevering, fighting through and winning the South Piedmont 3A Conference title this season.
"Just about how strong of individuals they are," Paxton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "They've been beaten and battered for three years by local community and fans, people telling them they'll never be good, 'Concord's not what it used to be.'
"These guys overcame that and were conference champions."
The Spiders nearly overcame a 21-0 deficit against the Panthers (8-3). Concord found itself in that hole midway through the second quarter but didn't go away. Kadin Presutti (three catches, 199 yards) hauled in a 49-yard pass from Zach Jenkins for the Spiders' first score, and later Ny'lon Fair-Steele ran it in from 5 yards to close the gap to 21-14 in the fourth.
But the turnover bug struck again in the final quarter. Concord fumbled inside the Hibriten 5-yard line, and the fifth fumble lost was returned for a TD with two minutes remaining to ice the game.
"Very crucial. Late in the game about to score to tie it up, and we fumble," Paxton said. "Just numerous times. I can’t remember all of them. We had six fumbles and lost five – and had an interception. There were a couple early: Our opening drive. We were driving, driving, driving – fumble.
"They really haven't stopped us yet. We stopped ourselves."
Concord outgained Hibriten 419 yards to 371, with the Spiders putting up a rare 140 in the air.
"Our defense played well," Paxton said. "They bent sometimes and didn't break. We gave up some big pass plays, but that's not what that team is accustomed to doing. They like to run the ball, and we did a pretty good job with that."
Paxton praised the work of his offensive line, which powered Concord to 279 rushing yards and didn't surrender a sack.
But he was most proud of the way his team rallied and nearly willed its way into the third round.
"It's outstanding, unbelievable," Paxton said. "We've been down 21-0 before and the kids didn't fight back as much. But tonight, they didn't want it to end. They really fought and fought and fought until the bitter end, as they say. It's just disheartening for them to end this way."
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 0 7 0 7 -- 14
Hibriten 7 14 0 6 – 27
First Quarter
H – Dillan Earp 27 run (Trenton Cornett kick)
Second Quarter
H – Coby Wilson 1 run (Cornett kick)
H – Jabee Powell 40 pass from Wilson (Cornett kick)
C – Kadin Presutti 49 pass from Zach Jenkins (Alex Petroff kick)
Fourth Quarter
C – Ny'lon Fair-Steele 5 run (Petroff kick)
H – Powell 39 fumble return (Cornett kick)