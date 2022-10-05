HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 8

1. HICKORY RIDGE (4-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, South Iredell, 41-7

The Ragin’ Bulls bounced back from their first Greater Metro 4 Conference loss impressively, beating a solid team that pulled out all its tricks. The Bulls were too much. The scary part is that their coach said they can be better. They’ll need to be this week.

This week: Lake Norman (6-0)

2. COX MILL (5-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, No. 4 A.L. Brown, 58-35

OK, so we thought the Chargers were going to be tested Monday. See, what had happened was … dominance. Granted, the opponent had a major injury issue, but it had nothing to do with defense, and the Chargers’ offense was downright unstoppable.

This week: idle

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Albemarle, 49-9

It seems the Bulldogs are getting contributions from more and more players as the season wears on. Up next they have what should be their toughest Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference game until the regular-season finale against Mount Pleasant. We still expect them to roll.

This week: vs. North Stanly (4-2)

4. CANNON COUGARS (4-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Harrells Christian, 47-0

These boys are on a mission, and they certainly looked like it last week. During their two-game winning streak, the Cougars are averaging 48 points per game while allowing nine each contest. A great potion for success.

This week: vs. High Point Christian (3-3)

5. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (6-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, East Rowan, 26-3

The Trojans are tied with No. 2 Jay M. Robinson for the longest winning streak in the county (five games), and they’re the sole undefeated team in the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings (3-0). Is a rebirth happening at Northwest before our very eyes?

This week: at Carson (2-4)

6. A.L. BROWN (3-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: L, No. 2 Cox Mill, 58-35

Monday was a tough loss for the Wonders, but playing without starting quarterback Ashnah Lowery hurts a lot. The final three GMC games will be key, as the Wonders are tied for last in the conference.

This week: at West Cabarrus (0-6)