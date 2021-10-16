HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Lee nearing state record, Bulldogs establish new team marks in shellacking of Cardinals

CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson out-scored its first two conference opponents 87-7.
Friday night, the Bulldogs out-scored ONE conference opponent by nearly the same margin.
Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Jay M. Robinson set a school record for points in a game by thrashing winless Monroe Union Academy, 82-8, scoring an astounding 12 touchdowns – including two defensive TDs – at Bulldog Stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs also broke the school record for margin of victory in a single game.
It was just two weeks ago, during a 66-0 win over Albemarle, when the Bulldogs first set the team record for margin of victory, while the 66 points were the most they’d score since 2017.
At least until Friday.
Leading the way was sophomore quarterback Isaac Lee, who threw seven touchdown passes – two off the state record.
"We're the Team of the Week, we're Showtime," said Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said, referring to the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings during a telephone interview. "Everybody's starting to look for some style points, and our guys were locked in and focused. We're trying to start the transition to playoff mode and conference-championship mode. We truly came ready to play tonight."
Clearly, a lot went well for the Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 3-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference) and not much went right for the Cardinals (0-8, 0-3). Besides Lee, Jay M. Robinson had a plethora of outstanding performances:
• Joshua Porch had a receiving TD and an interception
• Caleb Johnson had a receiving TD, a fumble recovery for a TD and an interception
• Blue Monroe had two rushing TDs
• Simarion Hughes had a receiving TD and fumble recovery for a TD
• A.J. Howard had two receiving TDs
• William Suttles Jr. had two rushing TDs
• Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs had receiving TD and a forced fumble on a kickoff that led to a TD
• Defensive lineman Andrew Jordan led a stout defense
That's a long list.
"That's a great thing," Darius Robinson said.
Things were obviously clicking for the Bulldogs, and Robinson did his best to keep the score down.
"It was a running clock in the second quarter," the coach said. "We didn't really take our foot off the gas; we just kind of kept calling the same plays after the second quarter. The offensive line is really starting to gel together, and we're getting a great group with those guys. They were opening up some fantastic lanes.
"And you don't score 82 points without some big plays happening. We had some great big plays on special teams (and defense). … It wasn't just us all scoring offensively. It was a total team effort: Offense, defense, special teams that led to that scoring.
"It was great to see us play like we did tonight."
The victory kept the Bulldogs atop the conference standings, but their coach still wants more.
"It really doesn't mean anything until you finish the deal," he said. "You can't finish the deal, so you've got to win the next one. Hopefully, we'll win the next one, and then we've got a chance for a great showdown vs. an always-consistent and always-great Mount Pleasant team that's going to come in ready to go. It should be a great showing right here back in the Dawg Pound on Oct. 29.
"But before we jump ahead to that, all our focus is on South Stanly (next week) and us showcasing our best abilities vs. South Stanly and being ready to go after that."