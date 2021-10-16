HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Lee nearing state record, Bulldogs establish new team marks in shellacking of Cardinals

CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson out-scored its first two conference opponents 87-7.

Friday night, the Bulldogs out-scored ONE conference opponent by nearly the same margin.

Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Jay M. Robinson set a school record for points in a game by thrashing winless Monroe Union Academy, 82-8, scoring an astounding 12 touchdowns – including two defensive TDs – at Bulldog Stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs also broke the school record for margin of victory in a single game.

It was just two weeks ago, during a 66-0 win over Albemarle, when the Bulldogs first set the team record for margin of victory, while the 66 points were the most they’d score since 2017.

At least until Friday.

Leading the way was sophomore quarterback Isaac Lee, who threw seven touchdown passes – two off the state record.

"We're the Team of the Week, we're Showtime," said Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said, referring to the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings during a telephone interview. "Everybody's starting to look for some style points, and our guys were locked in and focused. We're trying to start the transition to playoff mode and conference-championship mode. We truly came ready to play tonight."