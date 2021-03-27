HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines break through to edge Northwest Cabarrus

The first three quarters had been all defense. West Cabarrus had not given up any points, but neither had the Trojans, even though the Wolverines had been down near Northwest’s end zone twice before.

West was in the Trojans’ red zone once again, but this time, the Wolverines wanted to make it count. The running game had come alive out of halftime, as West had 63 yards rushing in the third quarter alone.

With first-and-goal from Northwest’s 10-yard line, Wolverines coach Brandon Gentry knew he had to put his faith in the run.

“They’re not scared of the moment,” Gentry said of his players. “They just go out there and play.”

West Cabarrus quarterback Damarrio Chalk took the snap and handed it off to Vasquez, who jump-cut to his left, where a wide-open space awaited him, courtesy of junior center Jacob Brown and freshman left guard Isaiah King.

Vasquez then plowed 10 yards ahead, running through a defender before spinning around into the end zone for the game-winner.

“We all knew what we had to do,” said Vasquez. “We didn’t want to sit there with a zero on the board, and we just knew we had to come out and execute.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS