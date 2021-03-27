HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolverines break through to edge Northwest Cabarrus

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus football team overcame Northwest Cabarrus on Saturday, winning 7-0 in a defensive battle.
The contest was scoreless until the very beginning of the fourth quarter, when Wolverines junior running back Ross Vasquez powered 10 yards into the end zone for the only touchdown of the game.
Both defenses were solid, as the Wolverines only had 162 yards of offense and the Trojans only mustered 164.
“Defense did a great job just giving us chances to overcome our struggles offensively,” said Northwest coach Eric Morman. “We’re just going to get back at it next week and just make sure we prepare better offensively.”
While the Wolverines weren’t able to get anything going through the air, their running game revitalized their offense in the second half, allowing them to get to Northwest’s red zone three times before finally hammering it in. Vasquez and fellow running back Jamari Rodgers-Freeman led the way with a combined 128 yards rushing.
“It means a lot,” said Rodgers-Freeman. “We worked for this.”
RECORDS
West Cabarrus 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 1-4, 1-3 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
The first three quarters had been all defense. West Cabarrus had not given up any points, but neither had the Trojans, even though the Wolverines had been down near Northwest’s end zone twice before.
West was in the Trojans’ red zone once again, but this time, the Wolverines wanted to make it count. The running game had come alive out of halftime, as West had 63 yards rushing in the third quarter alone.
With first-and-goal from Northwest’s 10-yard line, Wolverines coach Brandon Gentry knew he had to put his faith in the run.
“They’re not scared of the moment,” Gentry said of his players. “They just go out there and play.”
West Cabarrus quarterback Damarrio Chalk took the snap and handed it off to Vasquez, who jump-cut to his left, where a wide-open space awaited him, courtesy of junior center Jacob Brown and freshman left guard Isaiah King.
Vasquez then plowed 10 yards ahead, running through a defender before spinning around into the end zone for the game-winner.
“We all knew what we had to do,” said Vasquez. “We didn’t want to sit there with a zero on the board, and we just knew we had to come out and execute.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
West Cabarrus
-- Vasquez had 44 rushing yards to go with his game-winning score for the Wolverines.
-- Rodgers-Freeman was a tough runner for West, gaining 84 yards on 15 carries and repeatedly breaking tackles for extra yardage.
-- Elijah Smith and Julian Gwynn anchored the Wolverines’ defensive line, as Smith had three batted passes - and almost an interception - and Gywnn tallied a pair of sacks.
-- Chalk and Curtis Fields played excellent defense in West’s secondary, defending Northwest’s big-play ability all game long. Fields forced the only turnover of the game when he intercepted a Trojans pass with a little more than two minutes remaining.
Northwest Cabarrus
-- Alex Walker went 9-of-21 for 104 yards passing and had a few huge third-down throws in the second half to give the Trojans a chance.
-- De’Avion Pless ran 14 times for 58 yards and also played well on defense, with a tackle for loss and multiple big hits.
-- Mason Norberg and Khamani Whitecarr led Northwest’s strong defensive edge rush. Norberg had two tackles for loss, while Whitecarr added a tackle for loss and a sack.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Penalties had a large impact on the game, hurting field position for both teams and putting them in long third-down situations. The chippiness of the contest certainly contributed to the flags thrown.
-- Speaking of penalties, right after West Cabarrus scored, the Trojans seemingly returned a kickoff for a touchdown, only for it to be called back because of an illegal block, which stalled Northwest’s momentum. The Trojans ended up punting on the ensuing possession.
-- West Cabarrus did not have a single passing yard, as all eight of its throws fell incomplete. The Wolverines only attempted one pass in the second half.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
On Thursday, the Wolverines will travel to Central Cabarrus (2-3), while Northwest Cabarrus will visit Providence Grove.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Northwest Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
None
Third Quarter
None
Fourth Quarter