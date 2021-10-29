 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Local players perform well at state tournaments
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Local players perform well at state tournaments

10-29 LAUTURE

Cox Mill girls golfer Sophie Lauture finished in the top 10 at the Class 4A state tournament,  the highest among Cabarrus County participants. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Three Cabarrus County girls golfers had top-15 finishes – including one in the top 10 – at N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournaments on Tuesday.

Cox Mill standout Sophie Lauture followed up her regional championship by placing 10th at the Class 4A state tournament held at 5,467-yard Par-72 Pinehurst No. 5.

Lauture, who won the 4A West Regional title last week, initially looked poised to bring home the state crown.

Lauture was tied for second place with Charlotte Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill after the first round of action, posting a Day 1 score of 71. But on Tuesday, Lauture shot 78 and finished with a 149.

Pfafftown Reagan’s Morgan Ketchum won the 4A state title with a 140. Other local finishers included Cox Mill’s Kennedy Brady (55th with a 172), Hickory Ridge’s Helena Winterberg (60thwith a 179) and Cox Mill’s Ashton Barlowe (78th with a 234).

Reagan also won the team title, while Cox Mill was 12th.

In the Class 3A tournament at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club’s Grey Fox Course (5,256 yards, Par 72), Northwest Cabarrus’ Leah Zsambeky finished in 14th place with a two-day score of 177. Her Trojan teammate, Cheryl Darr, tied for 50th with a 207.

10-06 LEAH ZSAMBEKY

Zsambeky

Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews took the 3A individual state title by shooting a 144, and Wilson Fike won the 3A team title.

At the Class 1A/2A state tournament at Longleaf Golf & Family Club (5,215 yards, Park 72), Mount Pleasant’s Jordan Blake came in 15th with a 175.

10-29 jordan blake

Blake

Blake shot 92 on the first day of competition, but her Day 2 score of 83 put her in the top 15. It was the fourth-best score of the second round.

Meanwhile, Misenheimer’s Gray Stone Day School had a strong showing.

Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs led from start to finish, claiming first place with a 153. Gray Stone was fourth in the team race, while Newton-Conover was first.

Also playing well for Gray Stone were Hannah Lineberry (tied for 35th with 194), Allison Frey (58 with a 213) and Ilka Kuleba (65th with a 220).

