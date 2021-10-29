HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Local players perform well at state tournaments

Three Cabarrus County girls golfers had top-15 finishes – including one in the top 10 – at N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournaments on Tuesday.

Cox Mill standout Sophie Lauture followed up her regional championship by placing 10th at the Class 4A state tournament held at 5,467-yard Par-72 Pinehurst No. 5.

Lauture, who won the 4A West Regional title last week, initially looked poised to bring home the state crown.

Lauture was tied for second place with Charlotte Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill after the first round of action, posting a Day 1 score of 71. But on Tuesday, Lauture shot 78 and finished with a 149.

Pfafftown Reagan’s Morgan Ketchum won the 4A state title with a 140. Other local finishers included Cox Mill’s Kennedy Brady (55th with a 172), Hickory Ridge’s Helena Winterberg (60thwith a 179) and Cox Mill’s Ashton Barlowe (78th with a 234).

Reagan also won the team title, while Cox Mill was 12th.

In the Class 3A tournament at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club’s Grey Fox Course (5,256 yards, Par 72), Northwest Cabarrus’ Leah Zsambeky finished in 14th place with a two-day score of 177. Her Trojan teammate, Cheryl Darr, tied for 50th with a 207.

