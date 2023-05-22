CONCORD – So there they were, a bunch of teenage girls under the cover of nighttime, partying like there was no school the next morning.

And the adult in charge, well, he wasn’t about to disturb their groove.

Heck, he was enjoying it, too.

Jay Kilzi laughed as his Jay M. Robinson girls soccer team members boisterously celebrated what they’d done less than hour earlier Thursday: knocked off a Madison squad that had been near-perfect all season and was the West Region’s eighth seed.

Besides that, they’d done it as 11th-seeded underdogs who’d gotten off to a so-so start to the season and were playing in the unfriendly confines of Madison-slanted Mars Hill University.

In addition, the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory over Madison (16-2) came in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs, thrusting them to a level of the postseason the program hasn’t seen in quite some time – maybe ever.

More than half the Bulldogs on the bus were new to high school – any high school – so darn right they earned the right to party, and Kilzi was going to let them enjoy their moment.

“The bus ride home from Mars Hill on Thursday was about as loud a bus ride that you can get on the way back down that mountain,” Kilzi, the second-year coach recalled.

The Bulldogs have actually gotten quite used to playing on the road this season, even during home games.

Because Jay M. Robinson’s stadium is under construction while the track is being renovated, the soccer team has played most of its “home” contests away from campus, at West Cabarrus and Concord high schools. It couldn’t even practice at Jay M. Robinson, spending many a day at Central Cabarrus.

The Bulldogs (14-7-1) played each of their two playoffs games on the road, at East Rutherford and Madison, and they’ll be traveling again when they play host to 14th-seeded Community School of Davidson (12-8-2) tonight at West Cabarrus at 6.

But right now, the Bulldogs know two true things: They’re playing their best soccer, and location just doesn’t matter.

“We’ve even been road warriors for home games,” Kilzi said, “so I don’t think that part has much to do with it. You put the ball on the field, and you work as hard as you can for a full 80 minutes, and that’s what gets you the results.

“We’re playing tonight, and it’s a big one for us.”

In a bit of a surprise, the Bulldogs are one of two Cabarrus County soccer teams left standing this spring, along with Class 4A Cox Mill, which travels to face Cornelius Hough for its third-round matchup tonight.

But what makes Jay M. Robinson’s run so impressive is its youth. Of the 20 players listed on the team’s roster, 11 are ninth-graders, which Kilzi said explains the Bulldogs’ sluggish start to the season, when they opened 3-5-1.

Since that point, though, the Bulldogs have won 11 of their last 13 games and been rolling.

“We’re a relatively young team,” Kilzi said of his squad that finished third the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference but is the only member still playing. “We only have one senior, (the) freshmen and some new sophomores who didn’t play last year. We’re kind of a new team, so it took us until conference play to kind of gel, come together and figure out who’s playing what position and how they’re going to play that position in our sub-rotation. It took a little bit of time to teach the girls who hadn’t played before. Once they figured it all out, they really started playing well and putting it together and playing really solid defense.

“It was a matter of time, but I also think it was some of our leadership and our captain levels.”

Those captains are two strong juniors, sweeper Natalie Puskar and goalkeeper Maddie West. The duo has been vocal, an extension of Kilzi on the pitch, setting an example for all the new Bulldogs to follow.

“Natalie and Maddie just being consistent in practice, setting our standards or expectations, being honest with the girls and having good communication, I think, is what really had the girls gel,” said Kilzi, who's the father of former Jay M. Robinson multi-sport athlete Jak Kilzi. “Hard work in practice, good leadership at the upperclassmen level and time are the three things that really set us up for success.”

But Puskar and Maddie West aren’t just a pair of rah-rah players; they got game.

Puskar, for example, led the YVC in points this season with 37 goals and 28 assists.

“Natalie has played, I feel like, every position down the middle of the field for us,” Kilzi said. “She’s been a forward for us, she’s been an attacking midfielder, she’s been a defensive midfielder, she’s been our center back, and she’s done a fantastic job at every position. She sets the tone, she runs our midfield. She has a truckload of goals, a truckload of assists.”

Maddie West, meanwhile, was tops in the conference with 176 saves, anchoring a stout defense.

And her numbers actually could be even better.

“Every one of our starters on defense is new to our team this year or somebody who has never played defense before,” Kilzi said. “So if you look at her stats, maybe some goals were let up, but Maddie’s done a fantastic job. Like at Madison on Thursday, she had some saves that were top notch. They kept us in the game and eventually put us in a position to pull out that win.

“Our biggest games this year, we’ve really locked up our defense, especially once conference play started, and limited our goals (allowed).”

Puskar and Maddie West have plenty of help.

Junior Rylee Borsuk, who’s new to the Bulldogs this year, is second on the team in scoring with 27 goals and 16 assists, putting even more pressure on opposing defenses.

Then there’s freshman Eden West, who stepped into the midfield and contributed 12 goals and seven assists.

The Bulldogs have also gotten scoring from several other players, including Skye Farnham (eight goals, eight assists); Katelyn Stephens (two goals, six assists); and Briana Andrade (three goals, three assists).

Maddie West, Elizabeth Bernard, Ivyana Villatoro and Chelsy Carmona Romero all have one goal.

On defense, another rookie has stood out, as the speedy Jurnee Powell has performed well as she’s learned a new position, center back.

“She’s lightning fast, she shuts things down, she does a fantastic job of working with the other defenders and keeping them in the right place at the right time,” Kilzi said of Powell. “Her speed has saved us a lot of times with the other teams’ scoring opportunities.”

Now, the question is: Are they ready for a traditional power like Community School of Davidson, which is a frequent visitor to this stage of the season and won a state title just two years ago?

Now, no matter their youth, Kilzi has faith in his young Bulldogs.

“CSD’s a solid team, and they’re a perennial team that makes a deep run in the states every year,” he said. “It’s going to take us being locked in on the defensive side of the ball, we’re going to have to put their defense under pressure and create opportunities. We’ll create opportunities just scoring goals. You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity, every mistake we create.

“And our girls, they’re excited about Monday. They’re ready to go. They think they can make some more noise and move on.”

And if the Bulldogs win, even if it’s just the short drive from West Cabarrus to the Jay M. Robinson district, oh, what a bus ride THAT will be.