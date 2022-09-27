HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Ian affecting football game schedules; Mount Pleasant tennis wins

The weather is having its first impact on the 2022 high school football season.
This week, eight of the nine scheduled games involving Cabarrus County football teams have been moved up a day, from Friday night to Thursday night. The reason is Hurricane Ian, which was strengthening to a Category 4 storm on Tuesday and had North Carolina as part of its forecast track this weekend.
The only exception among Cabarrus County teams is the Cox Mill at A.L. Brown game, which is expected to be played Monday at 6:30 p.m., sources told the Independent Tribune. The Chargers are the IT’s Nos. 2 and 4 teams, respectively.
Several other sports have advanced their schedules this week because of the possible effects of Hurricane Ian.
Here is Thursday’s football schedule:
South Rowan at Central Cabarrus
China Grove Carson at Concord
South Iredell at Hickory Ridge
West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Albemarle
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Cannon Cougars at Harrells Christian
GIRLS TENNIS
Tigers handle Union Academy
The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team improved its overall record to .500 (6-6) by defeating Monroe Union Academy, 9-0, on Sept. 22.
The Tigers are now 4-2 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
Winners for the Tigers in singles play were Ryley Gray at No. 1, Raegan Hylton at No. 2, Mia Ashbaugh at No. 3, Hailie Durham at No. 4, Sarah Estridge at No. 5 and Amber Jiang at No. 6. Doubles winners were the teams of Gray and Ashbaugh at No. 1, Hylton and Durham at No. 2 and Estridge and Jiang at No. 3.
Mount Pleasant will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 5, when it plays host to Jay M. Robinson (0-11, 0-7).