HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cabarrus County has prominent presence on All-District squads (WITH PHOTO GALLERY)

How good is Cabarrus County softball?

The N.C. Softball Coaches Association seems to think it’s REALLY good, and the organization showed that Thursday when it released its All-District teams.

A total of 16 players from the county earned spots on the team, with two athletes even receiving the top honor in their respective classifications.

For the Class 3A All-District 6 team, A.L. Brown junior shortstop Kaylyn Belfield was named the Player of the Year.

At the Class 4A level, Hickory Ridge senior center fielder Jadyn Jonasse won the District 6 Player of the Year award.

Hickory Ridge had the most players from any area school named to the All-District team with five: Jonasse, senior catcher Kylie LaRousa, senior third baseman Kasey Spease, sophomore pitcher Grace Bechtol and sophomore pitcher Anna Dew.

This season, Jonasse batted .500 and led the Southwestern 4A Conference with 21 stolen bases. She also was the SW4A Co-Player of the Year, along with LaRousa.

Belfield led A.L. Brown to a third-place finish in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season. In 2019, she earned All-State honors.