HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon loses undefeated streak, chance to clinch title vs. Charlotte Christian

The Knights were aggressive from the start, capitalizing on every opportunity. They were determined to avenge a 7-4 loss to Cannon on April 16 (their only loss of the season) and showed that in the first two innings.

“Last time we played (Charlotte Christian), (Rose) was spot-on with all her pitches and was able to freeze them up,” Maves said. “Today, they were prepared for her. I knew they would come and be ready to hit. I hoped they would hit it to people so we could make some plays, but they did not. They were ready today.”

After bringing her in with two outs in the second inning, the Cougars turned to senior pitcher Jessi Dickerson to try and calm the storm.

For a little while, she did exactly that, striking out the first batter she faced in the second while forcing a three-up-three-down inning for the Knights in the third.

There were signs of life in the third inning for the Cougars, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to four runs.

However, in the top of the fourth inning, those hopes would be dashed.