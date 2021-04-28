HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon loses undefeated streak, chance to clinch title vs. Charlotte Christian

CONCORD – The Cannon School softball team’s bid for an undefeated season came to an end Tuesday when the Cougars fell at home to Charlotte Christian, 14-4.
For Cannon (13-1 overall, 8-1 NCISAA Charlotte Conference), not only does this result end its pursuit of perfection; the Cougars could have clinched the league title with a win.
Instead, their regular-season finale at home against Matthews Covenant Day on Thursday will likely be for just a share of the title with Charlotte Christian (12-1, 6-1 CC). The Cougars’ only chance of winning the outright title is if they defeat Covenant Day while Charlotte Christian loses its final game against Charlotte Latin.
Cannon coach Kristin Maves said her team is certainly disappointed with the result but is ready to bounce back and continue its pursuit of a state championship.
“We are not hanging our heads, but we are ready to come back,” Maves said. “Of course, the girls are a little upset, but we didn’t hit the ball as well as we would have liked today, so we are going to go back to practice and work on it.”
The Cougars fell behind early, giving up six runs in the second inning and falling behind 8-1.
Cannon starting pitcher Sidney Rose struggled at times to find the strike zone, walking four batters in the first two innings while also allowing five hits.
The Knights were aggressive from the start, capitalizing on every opportunity. They were determined to avenge a 7-4 loss to Cannon on April 16 (their only loss of the season) and showed that in the first two innings.
“Last time we played (Charlotte Christian), (Rose) was spot-on with all her pitches and was able to freeze them up,” Maves said. “Today, they were prepared for her. I knew they would come and be ready to hit. I hoped they would hit it to people so we could make some plays, but they did not. They were ready today.”
After bringing her in with two outs in the second inning, the Cougars turned to senior pitcher Jessi Dickerson to try and calm the storm.
For a little while, she did exactly that, striking out the first batter she faced in the second while forcing a three-up-three-down inning for the Knights in the third.
There were signs of life in the third inning for the Cougars, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to four runs.
However, in the top of the fourth inning, those hopes would be dashed.
With two outs and a runner on first, eighth-grader Anna Hinde sent a Dickerson pitch sailing over the left-field fence, giving the Knights a six-run lead and putting any hopes of a Cougar rally to bed.
The Cougars could not recover, failing to score another run while giving up four more in the top of the fifth. As Dickerson flew out to center field for the final out in the bottom of the fifth, the game was over due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Knights relied heavily on the arm of junior pitcher Wynne Gore, who pitched all five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
For a Cannon team that is not accustomed to losing, Maves says it is her seniors who she anticipates leading the team through the disappointment.
The team has six seniors: Dickerson, Lauren Skolaris, Chloe Winchester, Gabby Polsky, Sydney Wood and Grace Dutton. Maves is a strong believer in their combined ability to lead the team.
“(The seniors) hold each other accountable and are there for each other,” Maves added. “That’s our biggest thing -- we’re here for each other. Our team motto this year is, ‘Believe in each other.’ We know it is going to take all nine of us to win.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Christian 2 6 0 2 4 – 14 10 3
Cannon 1 0 3 0 0 -- 4 5 1
Charlotte Christian hits – Campbell Thompson (2), Wynne Gore (2), Anna Hinde (2), Sydney Francois, Mary Caroline Eaton, Josie Bishop, Kayleigh Prather
Cannon hits – Gabby Polsky (2), Sidney Rose (2), Brie Biddle
Charlotte Christian RBIs – Campbell Thompson (4), Anna Hinde (2), Mary Caroline Eaton (2), Wynne Gore, Kayleigh Prather
Cannon RBIs – Brie Biddle (2)
WP – Wynne Gore (5.0 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K)
LP – Sidney Rose (1.2 IP, 8 R, 5 H, 4 BB, 1 K)