 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon School splits a pair of games
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon School splits a pair of games

  • 0
03-25 CANNON LOGO

CONCORD – In its last two games this week, the Cannon School softball team went 1-1.

On Monday, the Cougars defeated South Rowan, 9-0, in their home opener. On Tuesday, Cannon lost to Mountain Island Charter, 10-3, on the road.

In Tuesday’s loss to Mountain Island Charter, the Cougars allowed nine runs in the third inning.

Monday against South Rowan, Maddie Sturgill pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts to earn the win.  

Nicole Ratterman went 3-for-4 with a single, a triple, and her second home run of the season. Brie Biddle was 2-for-4 with a homer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts