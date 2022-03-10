HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon School splits a pair of games

CONCORD – In its last two games this week, the Cannon School softball team went 1-1.

On Monday, the Cougars defeated South Rowan, 9-0, in their home opener. On Tuesday, Cannon lost to Mountain Island Charter, 10-3, on the road.

In Tuesday’s loss to Mountain Island Charter, the Cougars allowed nine runs in the third inning.

Monday against South Rowan, Maddie Sturgill pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Nicole Ratterman went 3-for-4 with a single, a triple, and her second home run of the season. Brie Biddle was 2-for-4 with a homer.