HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Coubal’s homer leads way to Wolverines’ victory over Bulldogs

The Wolverines executed well on defense also, only giving up four runs, all in the fourth and fifth innings.

“Communication is key on defense,” Patrick said. “Getting these girls to be loud and talk to one another, and really just getting them to be more vocal, has been our big focus on defense.”

The West Cabarrus defense was led by Pedrick in the pitcher’s circle, as she had eight strikeouts.

“I was really working on my spin and the location of the ball on my pitches tonight,” said Pedrick.“My arm was getting a little tired toward the end, giving up those four runs, and I was throwing them a bit too high over the plate. This is just something I will work on.”

Jay M. Robinson pitcher Raina Hampel had four hits and two RBIs, and Natalie Troutman and Leeanna Miles added three and two hits, respectively.

With just two games left in the season, Patrick is emphasizing execution for her new program, which is in fifth place in the seven-team SPC, taking into account that the Wolverines have no seniors on the roster.