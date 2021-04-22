HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Coubal’s homer leads way to Wolverines’ victory over Bulldogs

CONCORD – On what was an extremely windy evening, the West Cabarrus Wolverines didn’t let that deter them from their main goal: walking off Jay M. Robinson’s softball field with a win.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, capping off a 16-4 five-inning victory over the Bulldogs Wednesday.
West Cabarrus improves to 3-7 overall, with a 3-5 record in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Jay M. Robinson falls to 2-7, 2-6 in the SPC.
From the first swing of the bat, the Wolverines looked sharp, as junior shortstop Lacie Coubal hit a ball well over the left-center field fence for a solo home run. This was one of four times that Coubal would score this game.
“I was really in the zone, and my eyes were definitely seeing the ball really well tonight,” Coubal said. “I was ready for the good pitches and really just ready to hit.”
West Cabarrus racked up 21 hits, with Coubal leading the way with six and a run batted in. Karisa Carr reached safely four times, while Katie Pedrick, Kenzi Reid and Maelyn Thams had three hits apiece.
Hitting is something that Wolverines coach Kaylee Patrick emphasized in practice this past week.
“We practiced a lot of live batting situations in practice on Monday and really worked on having quality at-bats, seeing what the pitcher is pitching but at the same time trying to be aggressive,” Patrick said. “We made sure the girls had a game plan when they walked up to the plate and when they found a good pitch to just be aggressive.”
The Wolverines executed well on defense also, only giving up four runs, all in the fourth and fifth innings.
“Communication is key on defense,” Patrick said. “Getting these girls to be loud and talk to one another, and really just getting them to be more vocal, has been our big focus on defense.”
The West Cabarrus defense was led by Pedrick in the pitcher’s circle, as she had eight strikeouts.
“I was really working on my spin and the location of the ball on my pitches tonight,” said Pedrick.“My arm was getting a little tired toward the end, giving up those four runs, and I was throwing them a bit too high over the plate. This is just something I will work on.”
Jay M. Robinson pitcher Raina Hampel had four hits and two RBIs, and Natalie Troutman and Leeanna Miles added three and two hits, respectively.
With just two games left in the season, Patrick is emphasizing execution for her new program, which is in fifth place in the seven-team SPC, taking into account that the Wolverines have no seniors on the roster.
“We have to finish strong,” Patrick said. “We have nothing to lose, so just leave everything out there. We’ve got juniors right now, and a whole freshman class coming in. Hopefully, all of these girls will return, so we are very optimistic about next season.”
Coubal, who played on Central Cabarrus’ state runner-up squad in 2019, said the first-year Wolverines are taking Patrick’s words to heart.
“Coach told us to be ready, not get too comfortable, and to play aggressive and give it everything we have,” Coubal said.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 614 41 – 16
Jay M. Robinson 000 22 -- 4
West Cabarrus hits: Lacie Coubal (6), Karisa Carr (4), Kenzi Reid (3), Katie Pedrick (3), Maelyn Thams (3), Meg Jenkins, Gracie Perkins
Jay M. Robinson hits: Raina Hampel (4), Natalie Troutman (3), Leeanna Miles (2)
West Cabarrus RBIs: Pedrick (4), Marsie Thams (2), Carr (2), Maelyn Thams (2), Miych Stephens, Coubal, Perkins, Reid, Delaney Baker
Jay M. Robinson RBIs: Hampel (2), Savannah Cloke, Miles
WP - Pedrick (5.0 IP, 2 ER, 9 H, 1 BB, 8 K)
LP - Hampel (5.0 IP, 3 ER, 21 H, 2 BB, 5 K)