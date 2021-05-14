HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars carry state title dreams the only way they know how: together

“Our team chemistry sets us apart,” Rose said. “You can see us dancing and singing the entire time in the dugout. We like to keep that energy, no matter what we are doing.”

Cougars’ coach Kirstin Maves believes her players have worked hard to try to win as a way to serve and care for their teammates.

“They are there for each other,” Maves said. “They step up to the plate and get the job done for each other. Not just for themselves, but for each other. That is what we stress on our team.”

Maves also added that her players push each other to achieve their goals.

“They have high goals for each other from the beginning of the year,” Maves said. “Before the season, we all set individual goals and team goals, and all year we have worked toward those.”

Now, the Cougars are two wins away from achieving their loftiest goal: a state title.

To earn the title, they will need to best conference rival Charlotte Christian in a best-of-3 series.

This will be no easy task, as the two teams split the season series during the regular season.