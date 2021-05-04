HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Hitting powers Hickory Ridge past Sabres and into second round of 4A playoffs

HARRISBURG – The top-seeded Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls continued where they left off after winning a conference championship last week, posting a 14-4 victory over 16th-seeded South Mecklenburg in the first round of the Class 4A state softball playoffs Monday on their home field.

The Ragin’ Bulls (13-2), who sealed the Southwestern 4A Conference title last week, used a phenomenal display of hitting to advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Indian Trail Porter Ridge and Lake Norman.

Against South Mecklenburg’s Sabres, the Ragin’ Bulls rapped out 21 hits, with Kylie LaRousa, Gracie Parker, Nicole Otto and Alycea Gilliam getting three apiece. LaRousa, an Appalachian State signee, also had a four RBIs and the game’s only home run, while Gilliam also knocked in four runs.

While their hitting was the story of the game, the Bulls had a few rough moments fielding the ball, leading to six errors.

“By no means did we play perfect softball today,” Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies said. “There were a handful of miscues in the field, and there was also some bad base running. We will clean that stuff up and get ready to go.”