HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Offensive burst gives Bulls third-round playoff victory over Lake Norman

She turned her bat sideways for a simple bunt, executing it perfectly and registering a single. An ill-advised throw from Lake Norman, though, sailed over the head of Wildcats first-baseman Madison Sawyer for an error, and Herzig immediately set out for second base. In a flash, Herzig went past second for third, then she dashed home as the Wildcats struggled to corral the ball for another error, giving the Ragin’ Bulls a score and the momentum.

“I’m used to just getting on first, but it was so fun,” said Herzig. “I’m like, I know I can make it to second, but (Davies) kept telling me to go home, and I was there, and it was just crazy.”

Davies knew what Herzig’s score meant for his team, and how important it was in order for Hickory Ridge to win.

“It was huge, and the momentum shifted at that point,” said Davies. “You’re always looking at a game for what’s the turning point of the game, and that was it.”

While Hickory Ridge owned the later phases of the contest, Lake Norman was the squad that came out hot to open the game.