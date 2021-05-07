HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Offensive burst gives Bulls third-round playoff victory over Lake Norman

HARRISBURG – On Thursday, the Hickory Ridge softball team defeated Lake Norman, 8-3, to advance to the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The top-seeded Ragin’ Bulls play host to fourth-seeded South Caldwell today at 6 p.m.
While the Ragin’ Bulls finished with a comfortable margin of victory Thursday, it was a comeback win over the eighth-seeded Wildcats, who led 2-1 – with no earned runs --heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
What came next, though, was nothing less than explosive.
The first to bat for the Ragin’ Bulls was Alycea Gilliam. After a few foul balls, she rocketed a single to far left field. Then came a pair of bunt singles from senior captain Jadyn Jonasse and sophomore Grace Bechtol, loading the bases with no outs. Suddenly, the Ragin’ Bulls were in tremendous scoring position.
“We knew we would come around,” said Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies. “We were taking some good at-bats. (We) just started putting the ball down, and big bats came through.”
Then, when junior Gracie Parker stepped to the plate with three runners on base, she smacked a two-RBI double to far right field, sending in Gilliam and Jonasse to put Hickory Ridge up, 3-2.
The Ragin’ Bulls were far from done. Senior captain Kylie LaRousa was up next, and two pitches in she smashed another two-RBI double to left field, allowing Bechtol and Parker to round the bases for a 5-2 lead.
Senior Rachel Herzig immediately followed with a bunt single.
But the biggest hit of the game was the next one.
Senior Kasey Spease walked up to home plate, readied her bat, and one swing later the ball arced high through the air and sailed over the left-field wall for a triple-RBI home run, putting the Ragin’ Bulls up, 8-2 as LaRousa, Herzig and Spease crossed home plate, jubilantly celebrating their impressive turnaround.
“Hits are contagious, when all your teammates are hitting it; it bounces off of each other, that energy,” said Spease. “I’m pretty simple when I go up to the plate: see ball, hit ball.”
Spease capped off a brilliant offensive inning for the Ragin’ Bulls, where the first eight pitches of the frame led to seven straight runs. What shifted the momentum and allowed them to get their bats going, however, happened one inning earlier.
With a zero on the board, Hickory Ridge was getting hits here and there. But there were no results to show for them. Bechtol, Spease, Parker and senior Erin Murphy all registered hits through the first three innings, but up to that point Lake Norman had defended well enough to nullify those tallies.
The Ragin’ Bulls were just looking to get on base and get something going in the fourth inning, and Herzig was the lead-off batter.
She turned her bat sideways for a simple bunt, executing it perfectly and registering a single. An ill-advised throw from Lake Norman, though, sailed over the head of Wildcats first-baseman Madison Sawyer for an error, and Herzig immediately set out for second base. In a flash, Herzig went past second for third, then she dashed home as the Wildcats struggled to corral the ball for another error, giving the Ragin’ Bulls a score and the momentum.
“I’m used to just getting on first, but it was so fun,” said Herzig. “I’m like, I know I can make it to second, but (Davies) kept telling me to go home, and I was there, and it was just crazy.”
Davies knew what Herzig’s score meant for his team, and how important it was in order for Hickory Ridge to win.
“It was huge, and the momentum shifted at that point,” said Davies. “You’re always looking at a game for what’s the turning point of the game, and that was it.”
While Hickory Ridge owned the later phases of the contest, Lake Norman was the squad that came out hot to open the game.
The visiting Wildcats started off with a two-run first inning, as junior Samantha Ladowski knocked an RBI double to center field that sent in Haleia Sweifach for a score. After Hannah Rongo walked on the next at-bat, Ladowski ran home herself as well, taking advantage of Rongo’s attempt to steal second.
“I wanted to kick some (butt),” said Ladowski. “We wanted to win.”
But while the Wildcats started off strong, they could not maintain that level of production against Hickory Ridge’s feisty defensive playmaking, nor could they keep up with the Ragin’ Bulls later on. Their only score after the first inning was an RBI double from senior captain Ashley Skipper that sent Ladowski, who had been walked, home for a third Lake Norman run.
“That one inning just killed us,” said Lake Norman coach Thomas Strahan. “They started putting the ball in play, and they’re a good team, I tip my hat off to them, but we had our opportunities if we just continued to hit the ball.”
Defensively, both teams had solid outings, making tough catches and throws throughout - a necessity, considering there were 17 combined fly balls caught for outs. The pitching was trickier, as Hickory Ridge sophomore Anna Dew struggled a bit early then calmed down to finish with five strikeouts, while Lake Norman junior Linda Moore was pitching an outfield-assisted shutout up until the fifth inning.
The difference was that Hickory Ridge was able to consistently attack the ball, totaling 12 hits, while Lake Norman only had four.
For the Bulls’ seniors, it’s extra special.
“We lost our junior season, so it’s really big as seniors,” said Spease. “We kind of had that fight in us the whole game.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Lake Norman 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 -- 3 4 2
Hickory Ridge 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 -- 8 12 0
Lake Norman hits - Samantha Ladowski, Kendall Robinson, Madison Sawyer, Ashley Skipper
Hickory Ridge hits - Grace Bechtol (2), Rachel Herzig (2), Gracie Parker (2), Kasey Spease (2), Alycea Gilliam, , Jadyn Jonasse, Kylie LaRousa, Erin Murphy
Lake Norman RBI - Ladowski, Skipper
Hickory Ridge RBI - Spease (3), LaRousa (2), Parker (2)
WP - Anna Dew (6.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K)
LP - Linda Moore (7.0 IP, 7 ER, 12 H, 0 BB, 1 K)