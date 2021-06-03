HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Another big name arrives as Northwest Cabarrus takes an athletics department shift

“As soon as Jason and I talked, the first person that came to mind was Coach Machado.”

Myers originally got to know Machado when Myers arrived at Hickory Ridge in 2013 as assistant principal before taking the lead job at Northwest in 2016.

Machado left an impression on Myers, and those personal experiences stood out when Northwest was in the market for a new athletics director.

Not only was Machado a coach who got the most out of his players on the court, but he also made an impact as an administrator, helping athletes and students alike attain success in the classroom.

“I always had the utmost respect for him,” Myers said of Machado. “He’s just a great leader of young people, a great leader for the community, a great advocate for the school, a great communicator with parents. Certainly we want that communication piece for our athletic director, and it was just my immediate thought that we would love the possibility of bringing him over to Northwest.”

In addition, Machado already had a presence at Northwest, serving as its director for the Academy of Health Science this past school year. Machado also maintained his position as Hickory Ridge’s director for the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism for seven years.