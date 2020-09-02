HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Chargers receive NFHS Honor Roll call

Securing funding is one obstacle Davanzo is trying to overcome, as paying for each coach to take each course can become costly.

Davanzo sets aside part of the athletics department’s budget for professional development and also received aid in the spring from the N.C. High School Athletic Association to complete the Level 1 certification.

However, Davanzo believes it’s worth every penny.

“I believe in personal growth and development, and I believe in professional growth and development,” Davanzo added. “This is just one way to prove to our community and our students that their coaching staff values them.”

Davanzo believes having every coach know how to notice and handle difficult situations, such as injuries, COVID-19 contraction and bullying will serve the students well.

As not every situation is black and white, with attentiveness and sound judgement needed for many instances, Davanzo believes his coaches will now be well-equipped to make the right decisions to keep their athletes as safe as possible.

Davanzo hopes this accreditation process will help protect the students from potential harm, while also protecting the coaches from harm and the fallout from not adequately judging a risky situation.